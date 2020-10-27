School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education members continue to embrace county health officials' guidance for school building opening and closing considerations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite two members being opposed, that consensus emerged during the board’s regular monthly meeting in the Luther Elementary School boardroom. Facemasks were worn and physical distancing guidelines were followed.
In making decisions on in-person and virtual learning, district administrators are following metrics from the Jefferson County Health Department. It encourages using the Harvard Model, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, which considers 25 or more cases at a "very high risk" level. The district has switched to all-virtual learning whenever the average is above that threshold.
Currently, the seven-day rolling average is 62 cases per 100,000 residents.
Thus, on Tuesday, the district announced that in light of the high COVID numbers, all-virtual learning will continue through at least Monday, Nov. 9.
District Administrator Rob Abbott said Monday the average daily county case rate per 100,000 is the statistic that might be viewed as “most important” when it comes to continuing school operations.
“Even with some fluctuation from day to day, there has not been any significant or regular trend in the data heading downward,” he pointed out.
“There was definitely expressed consensus that as soon as we (district) can start to see (cases) numbers level off or start going down, maybe there are some things that we could entertain sort of in-between being virtual only or even some of the modifications we asked for this evening with the alternating days (of in-person and virtual classes) at the secondary schools,” Abbott said, following the meeting. “So there’s definitely interest in seeing what comes next. But, there’s a sense that what comes next has to be after, minimally, the (COVID) statistics leveling off and starting to come down.”
The superintendent proposed that perhaps the district should start looking at COVID positivity numbers in the county “in ranges, as opposed to one particular number at one point in time.”
“And I think that resonated (with board members),” Abbott said. “I think if we can start seeing again a trend downward, that maybe there’s some doors that will crack open a little bit for us to do some things with smaller groups of students, or to do some things that are maybe in-between where we were and where it is that we want to be.”
Also Monday, while not taking formal action, the board agreed with the Fort Atkinson High School recommendations that winter activities — opening on Monday, Nov. 16 — be made available to students while following the rigorous COVID guidelines for winter athletics set forth by the WIAA.
“And those activities would be possible for our students, provided that the high school was not closed due to a high number of positive (COVID) cases should we (district) be in-person during that period of time,” Abbott said.
Moreover, board members approved an alternating day schedule for secondary schools through second quarter ... when in-person learning resumes.
“At Fort Atkinson Middle School and Fort Atkinson High School, we suggest an alternate-day schedule to be used through second quarter,” Abbott stated. “Each building will provide all of the details to students and families when the time comes. In a nutshell, half of the students will be in-person for two consecutive days, then at home in mirrored learning the next two days and vice versa. The fifth day will alternate.”
Additionally, board members approved additional early-release time for teacher preparation for mirrored learning when in-person learning is possible for second quarter, with dismissal at 1:30 p.m. every Monday until the end of second quarter on Jan. 11, then re-evaluated for third quarter.
The need for additional preparation time is “now known to be a need, not something we guessed or thought we’d need when planning this summer,” Abbott said.
He said the district was in a mirrored learning environment for 8.5 to 11 days depending on position, and that there still is a lot to learn when staff are able to resume.
The board also approved allowing outside groups to utilize district buildings provided they have a pre-approved plan with the district, sign waivers, and are paying for maintenance costs as determined by district staff. Current board of education action prevents all interior use aside from the swimming pools.
School reopening update
In giving his schools reopening update, the superintendent said school officials do not take the support the 1Fort community has and continues to provide the school district for granted.
“These continue to be times the likes of which none of us have ever experienced,” Abbott said. “The board of education, the staff and administration have been working tirelessly to make the best and safest decision for our students and families as well as our larger community.
“Sadly, we have grown all too accustomed to being forced to make decisions and operate our schools in ways that instantly divide our community,” he added. “We have been, and continue to be in a no-win position.”
When a decision is made, he said, school officials stop hearing from one side of the issue and begin hearing from the other, and vice-versa.
“I believe it’s fair to say that we all want COVID-19 to be done and behind us,” Abbott stated. “We all want our students safely back in our schools. We all want what’s best for our community. We all want to find a greater sense of unity within our school district. It is hard when we hear that some may believe those things to be untrue.”
One of the things school officials continue to hear from some in the community is that the board’s decision to move to a virtual-only learning environment is based on one statistic, he said, noting that, in reality, there are additional considerations as well.
“As everyone is aware, county, state and federal agencies use the seven-day rolling average of new positive case rates per 100,000,” Abbott indicated. “Additionally, positivity rate, community spread, contact tracing results, hospitalization rates/capacity, active positive cases in school(s), upward/downward trends, staff absences and more plan into this equation.”
The board, he said, has opted to engage the Jefferson County guidance as it is written — “a decision that is appreciated by some in our community and rejected by others.”
One of the things school officials developed for the board’s consideration Monday was a version of their decisionmaking scale that “looks more to trends and allows for some variance in how we matriculate between these levels or ability to provide in-person instruction,” Abbott explained. “This scale would allow a range of positive cases as well as other factors in how we matriculate between potential learning formats and mitigation strategies.”
In an effort to continually monitor the county metrics and their effects on the 1Fort community, the district has engaged the services of an independent expert in probability modeling who shares data with school officials three times per week.
“This monitoring system allows us to see the probability of the case rate meeting the threshold for district opening or closing as well as the trend of the infection data in the county, usually before the county updates their dashboard,” Abbott said. “Similar to weather forecasts, this system gives us updated forecasts in advance of when we might be able to reopen and when we do reopen, what direction the data is going and if there is the possibility of a closure.
“So, we are continually getting an idea of where the county data is headed and what that means for our district, students and community,” he added. “The midpoint for possible reopening is Nov. 16, which is a week later than was forecast on Friday due to the infection rates from this past weekend.”
As many are aware, the superintendent said the district created and launched its student and staff COVID-19 dashboard a few weeks ago. The dashboard is updated every Friday and can be found on the district website.
“These numbers come from self-reports to the school district and reporting from the Jefferson County Health Department,” Abbott said, showing student data from last Friday. “Since Friday, we are aware of at least one more student who has tested positive.”
Looking at school district staff data, he said an additional point is “Jefferson County’s lag time in contact tracing is significant — in most instances we are finding out about positive cases at the end of an adult and student’s quarantine period. If we were to update these charts today, we would have an additional positive student and two additional positive staff, with three more staff in quarantine.”
The district administrator then provided a little context, saying:
• The significance of the positive case data has not allowed the district to implement an "in-between" in-person option. School officials have been developing multiple plans for in-person options all along.
• Given the current metrics, school administrators need the data to go down in order to reopen in any large-group in-person learning.
• Other districts have, and continue to close given too few staff to operate and/or given illness and abundant contact tracing.
• Closure of School District of Fort Atkinson building(s) would have been needed intermittently throughout the time of virtual-only instruction; in fact, officials would have buildings closed today (Monday) given positive cases.
The district, he said, also has been collecting data of its own based on quarantine.
“Additionally, we have begun to survey those adults and students who have been found to be close contacts via our own contact tracing we are required to complete by the county for school settings,” Abbott indicated. “Of our contact tracing identified group, 122 of those close contacts responded to our survey. Of the 122 who responded, 36 decided to get tested with one showing a positive result.”
He said the district’s virtual-only learning format is subject to change.
“My guess is that our model, just as other districts’ models, will continue to evolve over time,” Abbott said. “We would rather make adjustments along the way than stick with something we do not believe is as effective as it could be.”
Like most things these days, he said, the virtual model has its advocates and its detractors.
“For some it’s too long, and for some it’s too short. Some want all content areas represented, and others appreciate that they are not,” Abbott said. “Some understand the need for teacher preparation and collaboration time, and others believe staff have too much time without students. The list goes on — just as it would if we were back in February — any school model without students is less than perfect depending on your point of view.”
As a result, he said, district officials will continue to make adjustments along the way as they learn more about what is, and what is not working, as well as what they would like for their learners.
Additionally, the superintendent said school officials would suggest updating the district’s in-person learning model when students and staff are able to return.
“These changes are due to what we learned from our operations earlier this fall, the severity of positive cases among certain age groups, guidance from Jefferson County and others, and our desire to be able to stay in-person for as long as we are able to stay in-person when the time comes, through even better engagement of mitigation strategies,” Abbott said.
The district, he said, reached out to families to solicit their learning format choice for the second quarter.
“There was a slight uptick in numbers wanting in-person,” Abbott noted.
“Truly, if we want to keep kids in school, we need to fully commit to the COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” Abbott concluded. “It will take all of us, all of the time.”
Board discussion
Meanwhile, during discussion, board members were divided over continuing to adhere to the county health department’s metrics versus getting students back in class as soon as possible for the sake of their mental health.
President Mark Chaney said he does not look at just one data point in isolation to assess the COVID situation in the county.
“I, personally, and I don’t think anybody else here just looks at one number and says, ‘Oh, that’s what’s guiding our decision-making,” Chaney said. “I’m looking at Wisconsin Hospital Association, I’m looking at the DHS (Department of Health Services), I’m looking at our county and our internals, I’m looking at neighboring districts that have public information — there’s a lot of information out there.
“I wouldn’t say that it conflicts,” he added. “I would say that it just is a matter of how rosy a picture you choose to paint with your data. Eighty-one percent of hospital beds in the coalition hospitals in Wisconsin are in use. That seems like a large number, and that’s increasing steadily since the beginning of the month.”
Member Kory Kneckrehm said he often wakes up nights wondering how to safely get students back in school.
“The more time that goes on, I become more concerned about the mental health of our kids,” Kneckrehm said, noting that there’s nothing in the metrics that gauges the state of mental health among the district’s students. “That’s what I’m most conflicted about — I’m seeing it in my own kids, I’m seeing it in other kids.”
Waiting until, presumably, the next school board meeting to determine when schools can return to in-person instruction, he said, “feels like a long time to wait to continue doing 100 percent virtual like we’re doing today.”
“There’s not a clear right or wrong answer — it’s just how we personally feel about how things are going,” Kneckrehm said, adding he understands where the metrics stand. “But, I just feel for these kids that are struggling mentally.”
Board Treasurer Adam Paul agreed that mental health issues are becoming a bigger problem, but hesitated to “deviate from public health officials’ recommendations.”
“People point to the one metric which is an indicator of the overall metrics,” Paul said. “If you want to look at all the graphs and all the tables — ‘exponential’ is the next word I would use, both in our town (and) in our state.
“It (COVID cases) is not getting better right now — it’s getting worse,” he added. “Right now we’re trending in a bad direction. So, if I were to get behind a change to what (metrics) we’re using, it would have to be based on us seeing a stabilization of cases or a trend downward.
“This seems like a really bad time to go back (to in-person instruction), and I wish it wasn’t true,” Paul said. “But, I would personally want to wait and see it stabilize a little bit. I don’t know how long that’s going to be.”
Chaney said, “Exponential is not necessarily hyperbole” given the metrics, and advised fellow board members to look at the data and exercise restraint.
“It’s (coronavirus) crawling all over the place right now in the Midwest,” Chaney said. “We’re seeing that first wave from New York. There may be a second or even third wave.
“I want my kids in school, I want all the kids that I see around town out doing stuff—I want them to be able to play sports,” he added. “But being on a governing body that is responsible for 2,700 students … The fact is that all students in Wisconsin right now are losing out.”
Member Rachel Snethen said the COVID situation is “hard stuff — it’s very difficult.”
She said she personally felt that, as a district, school officials should stay focused on teaching students.
“And we educate kids on science,” Snethen emphasized. “I have a really hard time turning away from the epidemiologist who’s giving us very hard facts of there’s a high community spread after you’re hitting 25 (cases per 100,000).”
The district, she said, might have resources at its disposal for continuing to address the mental health of its students.
“We’ve got some sports options — I think that can be helpful,” Snethen said. “I think we have an awesome staff that pays attention, and we have parents that are reaching out when they need to.
“I just personally feel like I can’t turn away from those (county) metrics,” she added. “Nobody’s wrong, nobody’s probably 100 percent right in this — it’s a difficult decision. But it’s not something we’re taking lightly. But I hesitate to turn away from the things that we’ve at least started to put into place, especially how the (case rate) numbers have increased over the last few weeks.”
For her part, member Amy Reynolds said that after reviewing the county’s metrics, she honestly feels students need to be back in school.
“I don’t feel we should follow them (metrics) anymore,” Reynolds insisted. “The safety precautions, yes—we should always follow (those). But if we follow the (metrics), we are not going to get back in school until maybe next year. I won’t do that to all of these kids—I won’t do that to the parents or the staff.”
She said it has taken a lot of thought for her to come to that decision.
“I don’t do that very lightly, but our kids need to be in school,” Reynolds continued. “The mental health of them that I see and I hear and I know—even if they do go back for, say, three days and then have to go back to virtual, those three days are golden.”
And those three days in the classroom, she said, will help those children immensely right now.
“They have been sheltered, they have been tucked away, and all of us are going to the grocery store … yes, some of us are getting sick, absolutely,” Reynolds said. “But we are still going (out), we are still working. Some of us have been working the entire time in person with safety precautions—we’re still OK.”
For the district’s students to achieve the scores they do on the ACT exams, she said they must be wholly invested in a classroom setting.
“We can’t just have a kid sit down for weeks on end, sitting in front of a computer—No, that’s not going to help them hit that number (exam score),” Reynolds expressed. “What’s going to help them hit that number is everything else, and right now they don’t get all that. They (students) are not getting what they need. And I honestly think it is unfair that we (board members) are here, and our kids are at home.”
She said students can do what they must do to grow.
“They can adapt, they can wear a mask—masks do work,” Reynolds said. “We can go in and treat a COVID patient and come out and not be infected ourselves. That has been proven.
“We can do this, our kids can do this, and the parents can do this,” she added. “We need to get them (kids) back into school. They need to have all of the learning, not just what’s in a book, what’s on a screen.
“We need to get them (students) back sooner rather than later,” Reynolds stated. “Is it going to be scary? Yes, of course. Everything now is scary—everything. But we can’t let that stop us, we can’t let that hinder us. We have to push through that scariness and come out the other side. If we follow the county metrics, they (students) are not going back for another year or two. I’m not going to wait that long.
“We are living in a pandemic—it’s not going away,” she emphasized. “It may taper off, it could come back,” she continued. “That’s the world we’re living in right now. Five years down the road we will be worried about something else.”
Reynolds said that although kids are resilient, some no doubt will get sick, but that’s it’s OK for the district to move forward.
“We cannot be sitting here stuck, looking at numbers that are never going to look good,” she concluded. “What is going to look good is getting our kids (back) in-person so their mental health is going to be better. We cannot wait for another month. How many kids are we going to lose from life in that month?”
Kneckrehm said he still trusts that the COVID mitigation plan the district has in place, such as wearing facemasks, will help maintain the health and safety of students and staff.
“I’m also concerned that we have 72 households that can’t get high-speed internet,” Kneckrehm said. “What are those kids doing?”
He expressed concern over the district remaining all virtual until possibly the next board meeting Nov. 19, saying that is too long to wait.
“What are we doing between now and then to make sure that we’re educating our students to the best of our ability, and making sure they are achieving his or her academic potential,” Kneckrehm said. “I am deeply, deeply concerned that if we say that we’re still going to be virtual for the next three or four weeks — I worry for us. I really do. I struggle with this, all this social-emotional stuff.
“We need to have a plan in place to get these kids back in school,” he emphasized. “If we leave here without a plan, it’s not putting our kids in the right direction.”
Paul, meanwhile, said he was struggling to understand what the plan is.
“Nobody here is saying they don’t want the kids in school,” Paul said. “I don’t think the comparison of what’s happening in a business or in a hospital is a good one to what’s happening in schools. A hospital, for example, is set up to be a very sterile environment (with) highly trained people, less dense.
“As much as I want the kids back … this is probably the worst time to get the kids back in school,” he added. “It (COVID) is getting worse. I feel like doing nothing with respect to changing our current course — it’s not doing nothing. I think it’s making a wise decision. Not to say we can’t meet in a day or two weeks or in a month — or whenever we need to change (formats) — but this doesn’t have to be a board meeting by board meeting thing.”
He predicts the severity of the pandemic could worsen during the cold of winter and the midst of flu season.
“I feel like this is a bad time to put our kids back in school, much as I would want to say do it,” Paul added. “So, unless somebody’s got a really wild idea of what we can do to change things here — but just to disregard our guidance, I can’t get behind it.”
Snethen said, personally, she still wants to see the positive COVID cases trend go down before the district should consider bringing students back in.
“And I get it — I, too, would like to have my kid back in school 100 percent, but that’s not where we need to be right now,” she said. “I think we do need to focus on following some of the guidance that’s given to us. But I’m very hesitant to move away from what (metrics) we’ve been looking at. The trend’s just not going way down.”
She also expressed concern for the health and safety of teachers and staff members who live and drive from out of town to the district.
“Bringing them back now — do we, really, as an employer also want to put our staff at risk when we know that we have these (COVID) issues?” Snethen asked.
Paul said the metrics the district is basing its decisionmaking on are not “fake numbers — it’s just delayed data. And it’s (cases) going straight up!”
And while students could benefit from a few days here and there of in-classroom instruction, he said, eventually the schools all might be forced to close again.
“There are benefits to that, I think, because the students all get some time in school,” Paul said. “But is the benefit of being open for a limited amount of time worth the risk of more people getting sick? There’s no right answer to that question.
“I think there’s benefits for getting the kids back regardless of what’s going on in the world right now, but we’re also introducing a lot more problems that we’re not anticipating with logistics and staffing,” he added. “Look at all the districts that decided to stay open that had to shut down because they don’t have enough people to work there. We’re gonna try to solve one problem — we’re going to get 10 more is what I’m saying.
“I just don’t see right now being the time to put everybody back,” Paul said. “I wouldn’t vote to put them back in the schools until I see something resembling a leveling off of these cases in our county and our city.
“I feel like (all-virtual) is in everybody’s best interest, unfortunately,” he concluded. “If I thought things were at least stable, I probably would have a different opinion, but this just looks really bad. I know people who have almost died — this is not the flu. I cannot with a clear conscience put them (staff and students) back. As much as we want the kids back, for all the right reasons, this is not the right time to do it.”
Lastly, Chaney said the mental health and well-being of students is all he cares about, and that board members don’t make any decisions without mental health being the first component.
“I find it completely ludicrous to think that a student is going to come to school, even in the best conditions, and learn if their mental health isn’t the first thing that’s taken care of,” Chaney stated. “And I think that everybody here genuinely cares about the mental health of our students first and foremost. Then comes academic health. I personally don’t disavow mental health ever.”
He said the board should brainstorm ways to get around the pandemic, and “deliver our product safely and effectively,” while still recognizing students’ mental well-being.”
And while in-person learning obviously is the goal, it would be “irresponsible” for the district to resume classroom instruction right now, Chaney said, adding board members frequently can have a conversation about when and how schools can resume face-to-face learning.
