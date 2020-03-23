The Second Harvest Catholic Charities Mobile Pantry next will be held Thursday, April 9, in Fort Atkinson.
Onsite coordinator Bill Roberts said that the pantry will take place from 2 to 3:45 p.m., or as long as the food supply lasts, in the parking lot of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, procedures have been altered. Attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. Each will receive an identical pre-packed box of groceries.
Participants who signed up last month should arrive at their appointed times. However, no pre-registration is required, so the public is welcome during the abovementioned hours.
Roberts said that anticipating a greater need, Second Harvest will be boosting the Fort Atkinson pantry’s usual allotment of food for 190 pick-ups by 10 percent.
