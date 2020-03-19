The Fort Atkinson Senior Center building is closed indefinitely as part of the response to COVID-19.
Telephone messages can be left at the center and will be responded to. For all those who have come to the senior center to take part in the Nutrition Program meals, staff encourage you to call Mary at (920) 563-9085 to see if you can sign up for home-delivered “meals on wheels.”
The center encourages seniors to reach out to staff by leaving a message if there are issues dealing with older adults in the community that can be worked on at this time.
This is a great time to hear from seniors with regard to how the center can help them either directly if possible or point them in the right direction if they need assistance. The center number is 563-7773.
Lake of the Torches trip canceled
Refunds will be given to those who paid for the recently canceled Lake of the Torches trip, scheduled for March 15 and 16. Please allow time for those checks to be created with the City of Fort Atkinson and mailed to each person.
Mystery Auction postponed
The Mystery Auction scheduled for April 18 has been postponed to a later date. Center staff hopes to hold the auction in July.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows in 2020. All shows are $75 which includes all costs including tips.
Shows with tickets remaining for 2020 are May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Texas Hold ‘Em (March 12): First place went to Tom Sehnert with second place to Tim Baker.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): March 13 — The Buffalos won the series, two games to one. Dave Reed led the Buffalos with 11 hits. Brad Dresang led the Walruses with eight hits.
The Buffalos won the first game 2-0 and the third game 2-1. The Walruses did win the second game 5-2.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): March 13 scores — First, Sue Kramer, 52; second, Joanne Gross, 49; third, Roger Gross, 44; fourth, Tim Baker, 43; fifth, Beth Boldt, 42.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): March 12 scores — First, Joanne Gross, 3,170; second, Roger Gross, 2,690; third, Marjorie Hannon, 2,570.
