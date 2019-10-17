The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
ADRC at the center
Aging and Disability Resource Center representatives will be at the senior center all day on Thursday, Oct. 24, meeting with people to discuss issues such as Medicare and benefits for older adults.
Appointments to meet with the reps are required; just call the ADRC at (920) 674-8734 to make yours. Rides on the senior center bus to attend your appointment and back home cost $2 roundtrip.
For transportation, call the center at (92) 563-7773.
Breakfast with the Board
Come down to the senior center from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, for Breakfast with the Board. It is a casual continental breakfast center staff provides monthly as a chance to visit with friends and meet the Senior Citizens Inc. Board of Directors.
The board is an advisory group for the senior center and also has its own financial account which allows members to help with projects at the center.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl at the nutrition site number, (920) 728-4756.
Trips and excursions
• Canyon Country — Oct. 1, 2020, for nine days. Cost is $3,648 double. America’s legendary canyons await in this three-state tour of the nation’s rugged majesty. Bruce Canyon, Glen Canyon and the Grand Canyon are included on the five scenic train tours through the Rocky Mountains that attendees will take.
• Maritimes Coastal Wonders — Aug. 20, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,049. Stunning landscapes, picturesque fishing villages, lighthouses and Prince Edward Island just are a few of the sites.
• Romantic Rhine and Mosel River Cruise — Aug. 28, 2020, for 11 days. Cost is $4,099 to $6,399 double. Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Europe’s longest river. Start at Zurich, Lucerne and go up the Rhine, with stops along the way in several cities, to Amsterdam.
• Shades of Ireland — Oct. 12, 2020, for 10 days. Cost is $3,549 double. Travelers will overnight on the grounds of a castle, visit the Waterford Crystal factory, see Dublin, Kilkenny, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and kiss the Blarney Stone.
The Fireside
The senior center will be going to four shows at The Fireside Dinner Theater in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all expenses including tips.
The shows for next year are: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies, A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Oct. 8 — First place, Terry Bowes, 61; second, Dorothy Trewyn, 58; third, Rollie Carothers, 54; fourth, Will Larson and Kay Hartwig, 50.
Texas Hold ’Em — Oct. 10 winners were Dale Kuhlow with first place and Terry Bowes in second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Oct. 11 — The Buffalos went on a rampage after a game one defeat to beat the Walruses 10-4 and 6-5 in the last two games to win the series. Carroll Ehrke and Peter Fernelius had eight series hits apiece to lead the Buffs to the series win.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary.
Come down to the senior center on Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 4 scores — First, Tim Baker, 69; second, Shirley Umland, Chuck Frandson and Dennis Rockwood, 55; fifth, Jerry Schuld, 53; sixth, Charles Wachter, 48.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Oct. 10 scores — First, Roger Gross, 3,710; second, Joanne Gross, 2,480; third, Harold Riggs, 1,420.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Oct. 14 scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Scores were: Roger Gross 816 (258, 300, 258), Lori Gaber 763 (237, 278, 248), Joanne Gross 740 (257, 259, 224), Glorine Christensen 739 (267, 247, 225), Mary Zilisch 636, Dale Zilisch 579, Steve Grimins 569 and Marlene Dianich 552.
