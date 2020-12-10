The Season of Giving is upon us and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center would like to help collect nonperishable food items to give to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Persons should bring their donated nonperishable food items to the center and place in one of the large decorated boxes near the entrances.
We have collected an entire box full so far but let’s make it at least two full boxes before we have them delivered on Dec. 18 to the pantry. Items that are especially useful are peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed macaroni and cheese. Together we can make a difference by providing food goods for those that are in need right here in our community. Please consider bringing items to the Center to be donated.
Holiday movie signup
Reservations must be made to attend a holiday movie, and each person will sit at their own table unless from the same household. Popcorn will be provided with more than three in attendance. Holiday Week is set Dec. 14-18 with a holiday movie shown twice each day that week.
Attend one of the movies shown and be entered for holiday giveaway prizes in a random drawing at the end of the week. Seniors can sign up for any holiday movie being shown starting Monday, Nov. 30.
The movies and the times are: Monday, Dec. 14 — “Elf,” at 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 — “The Polar Express,” 9:30 a.m. and noon.
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17 — “Home Alone,” 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18 — “Love Actually,” 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Play remote bingo
Remote bingo, held Dec. 16, is where players call in and are on a “conference call” with their bingo sheet from the center. Winners at the remote bingo win $5 gift cards. It is easy to play, so anyone with a telephone can participate. To pick up a bingo sheet, stop at the center or request one to pick up by drive-up.
Caregiver research program
Do you care for someone with memory loss and live in a rural area? Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco need caregivers to participate in the study of an online workshop. If you are a caregiver living in a rural area, care for someone with memory loss, are 18 years or older, and provide care for at least 10 hours per week, you might qualify.
Participants will receive up to $80 in cash for completing four study surveys on their caregiving experiences. The study offers a free online workshop, caregiver handbook and support from trained staff and other caregivers.
If interested, visit https://caregiverproject.ucsf.edu or call the toll-free number 1-833-634-0603.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programming at the senior center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached at (920) 563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
