The Fort Atkinson Senior Center currently is closed, but will be opening its doors once again on Monday, July 6.
This opening will include a limited number of activities aimed at groups of fewer than 10 people who can maintain physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at entry and exit areas and throughout the building.
Common surfaces will be disinfected at least every two hours. Participants are highly encouraged to wear facemasks upon entering the center but this is not mandatory.
Center staff will be wearing masks, too, for everyone’s protection. Further details will be included in weekly emails “Friday Findings” and in the July newsletter that will be out at the end of June.
Position openings
There currently are two positions open at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. The program assistant, which is a 10-hour-per-week position and the custodian position which is a 15-hour-per-week position.
Information on the open position of program assistant and custodian can be found on the City of Fort Atkinson website at http://www.fortatkinsonwi.net/our_community/employment_opportunities.php.
Participants needed
All adults 60 and older who use or want to use technology are encouraged to participate. A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Specifically, about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Individuals will be referred by local senior centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) and senior service organizations.
Malayna is looking for volunteers to participate in a telephone interview (about 45 minutes), where she will ask questions about use of technology, needs around technology and interest in using technology to communicate with others.
If interested, let Chris Nye know at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 563-7773 and you will be contacted by Malayna Oswald (student researcher) who is being supervised by Dr. Jeannine Rowe.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices. There currently are over 30 new emails on the list and we would love to see that reach even more!
Puzzle Tuesday
The last drive-up Puzzle Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m., will take place June 30. The center also accepts donations of puzzles and return of puzzles.
The puzzles are kept for two weeks in a separate room when returned or donated and the boxes disinfected upon arrival to ensure safety with regard to virus spread or contamination. People are encouraged to call ahead to reserve what size and type of puzzle they would like to pick up such as animals, landscapes, buildings, etc. and 500- or 1000-piece, etc.
Persons can keep the puzzles they pick up as long as they would like.
The center will be open July 6, so after that people can pick up puzzles in person. Again, staff asks that persons try to limit touching of puzzles as much as possible.
Bingo in July
The senior center will have remote-play Bingo on July 8 and 22. People can come to the center and get a Bingo card sheet to take home to play along on those dates.
Details on how to join the conference call and listen to Chris call the numbers are on the sheet. The center will play Limit 9 Bingo” on July 15 and 29.
This bingo game is limited to nine players and persons must make a reservation to play. There is no cost to play remote bingo and Chamber Bucks will be given as prizes.
There is a $1 cost to play Limit 9 Bingo and all money is given out, plus more from sponsors in prizes.
Movies in July
Movies for July at the senior center will be taking place but limited to nine participants spaced at different tables if not from the same household. To allow for more people to see the movies, each will be shown twice.
The movies are as follows:
• “Call of the Wild,” Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m., and Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.
Harrison Ford stars in the film where Buck, a large dog from California, finds himself thrust into the journey of a lifetime. After being dognapped and taken to Alaska for an 1890s mail route dog sled team, he ultimately meets Ford’s character and together Buck finds his true place in the world.
This film is rated PG and runs one hour and 39 minutes.
• “Little Women,” Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m., and Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
In the years following the Civil War, four sisters are brought back together over one of the sister’s illnesses. This film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name.
Rated PG. Running time is two hours, 15 minutes. Popcorn will be served.
