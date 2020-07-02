No mask, No shoes, No service!
We know that isn’t how it used to go, but we can have a little fun with the old saying, now can’t we?
After a discussion with some community health experts, and in trying to stay informed across the area with other senior center directors, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be requiring participants to wear facemasks while at the center. The current center newsletter says facemasks are encouraged, but not mandatory.
This now has changed and facemask-wearing will be mandatory at the center. It also is a good time to bring that up because news concerning the coronavirus is so fluid that plans can change quickly and the center might close at a moment’s notice.
The senior center has taken steps to help ensure persons’ safety if attending an activity there. And by requiring all to wear masks, staff are hoping to keep everyone safe, and help keep the center open and avoid any virus outbreaks from occurring there.
For persons who do not have a facemask, staff have them at the center and can give someone upon entering. Those who cannot wear a facemask because of COPD, or other breathing or health issues, will not need to don a mask.
Center reopens today
Staff announce that the Fort Atkinson Senior Center has opened its doors again today, July 6. This opening will include a limited number of activities aimed at groups of fewer than 10 people who can maintain physical distancing.
Hand sanitizer will be available at entrances and exits, and throughout the building. Common surfaces will be disinfected at least every two hours. Center staff will be wearing facemasks for everyone’s protection.
Custodial position available
A custodial position is available for the senior center and municipal building. The 15-hour-per-week cleaning position involves 12 hours at the senior center, typically on evenings, and three hours per week at the municipal building.
For more information on the position and to fill out an application, visit http://www.fortatkinsonwi.net/our_community/employment_opportunities.php or call the senior center for information and to pick up an application.
Tuesday morning exercise class
Sign up now for this limited space free exercise class on Tuesday morning from 9:15 to 10. The class is led by Claire from Sport & Spine. Call the center at 563-7773 to register.
Participants needed
Participants are needed for the next phase of a study. A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults age 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Specifically, she wants to know about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Oswald has finished the telephone interview portion of her research and now is asking for 20 to 30 participants to complete an online or a paper survey, whichever works best for them. Please let the senior center director know if interested in participating, and whether you would like to complete the survey online or on paper.
Respondents then will be contacted by Oswald, who is being supervised by Dr. Jeannine Rowe.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices. There currently are over 30 new emails on the list and we would love to see that reach even more!
Remote-play Bingo
The senior center will have remote-play Bingo on July 8 and 22. People can come to the center and get a Bingo card sheet to take home to play along on those dates.
Details on how to join the conference call and listen to Chris call the numbers are on the sheet. The center will play Limit 9 Bingo” on July 15 and 29.
This bingo game is limited to nine players and persons must make a reservation to play. There is no cost to play remote bingo and Chamber Bucks will be given as prizes.
There is a $1 cost to play Limit 9 Bingo and all money is given out, plus more from sponsors in prizes.
Movies in July
Movies will be taking place at the center this month but limited to nine viewers spaced at different tables if not from the same household. To allow for more people to see the movies, each film will be played twice. Popcorn will be served!
The films are as follows:
• “Call of the Wild, on Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m., and Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.
Harrison Ford stars in the film where Buck, a large dog from California finds himself thrust into the journey of a lifetime. After being dognapped and taken to Alaska for an 1890s mail route dog sled team, he ultimately meets Harrison Ford’s character and together Buck finds his true place in the world.
This film is rated PG and runs one hour and 39 minutes.
• “Little Women” on Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
In the years following the Civil War, four sisters are brought back together over one of the sister’s illnesses. This film is based on the bestselling novel.
It is rated PG and runs two hours and 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.