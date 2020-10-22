The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has a new volunteer, Tom, who will help people with their computer issues.
He will be given someone’s telephone number or contact information to schedule a mutually agreeable time to meet at the center to go over the computer issues being experienced. Tom does not specialize in taking apart and fixing computers, but has basic knowledge in understanding computers and finding solutions for common questions persons might have.
There is no cost for these appointments and any donations must be given to the senior center. To make an appointment with our new computer volunteer, call the center at (920) 563-7773.
The center also welcomes any other volunteers with computer expertise who would like to assist seniors so that someday we can have a pool of volunteers to meet demand. If interested in being a volunteer, contact Chris Nye at the center to let him know of your desire to help.
Curbside meal pickup
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is offering contactless, curbside carryout hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older. The program is through the Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Program.
At this time, due to the COVID pandemic, meals are not able to be served at dining tables inside the senior center but can be served as carryout.
To reserve a meal, call or email Kevin Purcell, nutrition site manager, at (920) 728-4756 or KPurcell@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Meals must be ordered by noon at least one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call or email before noon on Friday.
Any senior age 60 or older can participate. Participants need to fill out a one-time Jefferson County Nutrition curbside registration form.
Line Dance
A new session of Line Dance for beginners or those with some previous experience is set for Friday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. The class costs $35 for eight weeks.
Participants are physically distanced throughout the entertainment room and dance to popular songs while learning the step routines. Sign up to learn something new today.
Bingo
The next bingo at the senior center will be played Oct. 28. Reservations to play bingo must be made in advance as the number of players in the entertainment and dining rooms for each session is limited.
Next month, bingo will be played at the center Nov. 4 and 25. Cost to play is $1 and all money collected is given out in prizes.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Mondays, Oct. 5 and 12. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
Scores were: Glorine Christensen 761 (268, 268, 225), Joann Gross 750 (270, 246, 234), Dale Zilisch 746 (225, 268, 253), Lori Gaber 676 (258, 202, 216), Sandy Basich 596, Mary Zilisch 578, Marlene Dianich 574, Bunny Brown 572.
