As foot care is classified as an essential service, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be holding its foot care program on June 18 and 25, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Seniors still will need to bring their own towel. The cost is $15. Persons will be seen in 15-minute increments.
This service is not held on a first-come, first-served basis due to social distancing but persons may call the senior center at (920) 563-7773 if interested in participating and leave their name and telephone number.
Seniors will be called back to schedule an appointment time. All participants must wear a mask, either from home, or masks will be available at the center upon arrival.
The senior center constantly will be disinfecting surfaces throughout the foot care time period. This is the only senior activity in June that currently is scheduled to take place inside the center.
‘Puzzle Tuesdays’
The senior center in Fort Atkinson had another very successful “Puzzle Tuesday” this week where staff took orders for pickup of puzzles and took in donations of many puzzles as well. All puzzles the center takes in are placed in a quarantined room for two weeks and boxes wiped down with disinfectant as well to safeguard against possible spread of COVID-19.
In talking with “puzzle Tuesdays” participants, staff have decided to continue it through June. To take part in the center’s drive-up puzzle pickup and/or drop off, persons may call the center at 563-7773 and leave a message regarding the size and type of puzzle they would like such as animals, nature, buildings, etc.
Up to two puzzles each time may be picked up per person per week. Persons also can reserve puzzles on the center’s Facebook page at Fort Atkinson Senior Center and by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
“Puzzle Tuesdays” take place from noon to 1 p.m. each week.
