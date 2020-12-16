The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.
The following week the senior center will be open on New Year’s Eve day but closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Weekly email bulletin
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center.
Simply email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Sign up for trivia time
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room. This activity can accommodate up to 18 participants in this “Just for Fun” version of trivia where it doesn’t matter if you get them all right, or all wrong — you have just as good a chance as anyone to win a great door prize.
Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session so nobody will know any of their answers. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams. The expected time to play is approximately 45 minutes.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St., Fort Atkinson. The telephone number is (920) 563-7773.
The center has a Facebook page, and information about the center can be found at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com. Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center Nov. 23. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included. Scores were: Glorine Christensen 817 (258, 300, 259), Dale Zilisch 729 (236, 259, 234), Lori Gaber 675 (237, 225, 213), Joanne Gross 672 (228, 210, 234), Marlene Dianich 640, Dennis Rockwood 588, Mary Zilisch 582 and Sandy Kilroy 551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.