The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be open on New Year’s Eve day but closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The center will open again on Monday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m.
Join receptionist team
The senior center relies on great people to help answer phones and register participants for activities. Staff always are looking for new additions to the center’s volunteer team, so persons who want to join and be part of the fun should let Chris or Crystal at the center know and their journey will begin.
Time blocks can be as short as a couple of hours. Stop in to or call the center to schedule a time to discuss and fill out a short volunteer application.
Sign up for trivia time
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room.
This activity can accommodate up to 18 participants in this “Just for Fun” version of trivia where it doesn’t matter if you get them all right, or all wrong — you have just as good a chance as anyone to win a great door prize.
Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session so nobody will know any of their answers. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams. The expected time to play is approximately 45 minutes.
The center has a Facebook page, and information about the center can be found at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com. Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Crossing Guard positions The Fort Atkinson school district is gearing up to go back to school after winter break. With that in mind, the police department is asking if persons are interested in crossing guard duty. The police need at least two part-time crossing guards that only fill in when a full-timer is unavailable.
It appears they might need a daily part-timer as well. The daily part-time person would be on duty every school day only in the morning at the corner of South Main Street and Rockwell Avenue. These are paid positions.
If interested contact Dan Hefty at the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777
or email him at dhefty@fortpd.com.
Yoga class
The center currently offers a gentle yoga session until Jan. 21 on Thursdays, but when that class ends a new one will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. This six-week session will cost $27. Persons can sign up now by telephone or in person at the center and pay for the first-class session.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings
Foot care
The senior center will have foot care on Thursday, Jan. 21. There are 15-minute time slots starting at 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. that day but the spots are going fast. This service is very popular.
Cost is $15 and persons must bring their own towel and wear a facemask. Call 563-7773 to reserve at time.
