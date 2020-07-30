The Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will have its annual Brat Bash on Saturday, Aug. 8, with drive-through pickup in the center parking lot.
Meals with a brat, chips and soda will cost $5. Extra brats or brat-only will be $3. The event will be held rain or shine.
Plenty of volunteers will be on hand, physically distanced, of course, to help keep the flow of traffic moving steady and smoothly. So, drive on through, pick up lunch and say hi to the Board members on hand.
Proceeds from the event help fund activities, programs and special purchases at the senior center.
Painting with Katie
Sign up to attend a physically distanced painting class where persons can take home their own picture of painted flowers on Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center.
All materials needed will be provided. This class is limited to no more than nine to allow for social distancing in the room. All surfaces will be disinfected prior to persons’ arrival and after they leave.
To sign up, call the center at 563-7773. The cost to attend is $20.
Line Dance classes
Line Dance classes initially are scheduled for Fridays starting next month with Aug. 7 as the first session in the big entertainment room at the senior center. Classes will be limited to no more than 10 in attendance.
Call the line dance instructor at (920) 674-6974 for more information and to let her know your interest in attending.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices.
There currently are over 80 emails on the list and we would love to see that reach 100.
Nutrition site update
Meals through the County Nutrition Program currently are not being offered at the senior center. Jefferson County is doing drive-up and pickup meals at a couple locations but not yet in Fort Atkinson.
When meals as part of the county program are served either by drive-up or dine-in, we will help make this announcement on our senior center Facebook page and weekly email as well as in our newsletter The Quill.
Outside the senior center
The senior center has been very fortunate to have had the volunteer efforts of Sara Orr tending to the parking lot flowerbed. The flowers look absolutely amazing!
There are plenty of places around the outside of the center that could use a little tender-loving care. If interested in rolling up your sleeves and spending some time outdoors helping to make the exterior of the center more inviting, talk with Chris about it today.
