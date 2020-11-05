To make things a little easier for veterans to get their free meal on Thursday, Nov. 12, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center now is able to provide the meal to veterans without needing an informational registration form filled out.
Staff will offer veterans a free meal Nov. 12 as a curbside pick-up. Call the senior center (920) 563-7773 to add your name to the free meal list and a spouse’s name if they want a meal. The spouse, if not a veteran, will need to fill out a Jefferson County Senior Dining Program informational form but all veterans will not need to fill one out as the meal technically will be given out from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and not be a part of the Jefferson Country Senior Dining Program.
Just get on the list and plan on picking up a meal between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Nov. 12 — it is as simple as that.
You may pick up a form for a spouse at the senior center or obtain a form from: https://jeffersonco.seamlessdocs.com/f/curbside This form is securely submitted to the Senior Dining Program supervisor. The form can be filled out on the day you pick up your meal.
Call today, sign a veteran or yourself up for the meal and the veteran will have a chance to win a $25 Chamber Bucks certificate.
The deadline to make your reservation is Nov. 10.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Mondays, Oct. 5 and 12. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
The scores were: Dale Zilisch 724 (213, 233, 278), Lori Gaber 687 (247, 238, 202), Glorine Christensen 671 (236, 209, 226), Marlene Dianich 621, Mary Zilisch 602, Terry Bowes 583, Sandy Kilroy 575.
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Everything needed is provided for persons to come and paint a picture to take home with them that afternoon.
This month the painting students will create is a cardinal sitting on a branch in the wintertime. This is painting made simple as students do not have the hassle of bringing paints and brushes with them. Just show up, and get ready to paint and have fun.
Cost to take the class is $20. Facemasks are required and students will need to be spaced six feet apart. Persons of any artistic ability can participate and have success.
Now showing
This Monday and Tuesday, center staff will show the film “The Secret: Dare to Dream.” Both movies start at noon, and the film runs one hour and 47 minutes.
The movie, rated PG, stars Katie Holmes as a widowed woman raising her children and is struggling after a storm hits, but a stranger with a secret steps in and changes everything for the better.
Movies at the center are limited to nine people per showing and complementary popcorn is given with more than three people in attendance. Individuals attending the movie will sit at their own table unless coming with members of the same household.
