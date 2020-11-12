The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Mondays, Oct. 5 and 12.
Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included. Scores were: Dale Zilisch 844 (288, 277, 279), Glorine Christensen 770 (255, 237, 278), Roger Gross 673 (214, 247, 212), Lori Gaber 661 (223, 210, 228), Sandy Basich 646, Marlene Dianich 598, Joanne Gross 586, Bunny Brown 570, Rose Baker 563, Kathy Heffron 559 and Sandy Kilroy 559.
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Everything needed is provided for persons to come and paint a picture to take home with them that afternoon.
This month the painting students will create is a cardinal sitting on a branch in the wintertime. This is painting made simple as students do not have the hassle of bringing paints and brushes with them. Just show up, and get ready to paint and have fun.
Cost to take the class is $20. Facemasks are required and students will need to be spaced six feet apart. Persons of any artistic ability can participate and have success.
Foot Care Thursday
Foot care will be taking place at the senior center on Nov. 19, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants must bring and wear a facemask from home or put on a facemask that will be available at the center.
The cost is $15 for foot care and persons should bring their own towel. Foot care is provided by a registered nurse.
To schedule an appointment, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Remote virtual bingo
A session of remote virtual bingo is being held by the senior center via Free Conference Call USA on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. Persons can play along and be a winner by picking up a bingo card sheet from the center before that time.
Instructions on how to call in and listen to the bingo session called by Chris and claim a bingo are on the sheet. It is easy and fun to play! Winners of games receive $5 gift cards for local businesses in Fort Atkinson.
Season of giving at the center
The season of giving is upon us and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center would like to help collect nonperishable food items to give to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Staff ask that persons bring their donated nonperishable food items to the center and place them in one of the large decorated boxes near the entrances to the center. Items that especially are useful are peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed macaroni and cheese.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is open Mondays and Thursdays, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 715 Jones Ave. The food pantry serves the School District of Fort Atkinson, and anyone residing within the school district is able to go and obtain food.
Staff at the pantry only will ask persons for their address and how many in their household for distribution of food.
Together we can make a difference by providing food goods for those in need right in our community. Please consider bringing items to the center to be donated.
