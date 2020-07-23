Fort Atkinson seniors can sign up now for a free exercise class on Tuesday mornings, from 9:15 to 10. Space is limited.
The class is led by Claire from Sport & Spine. Call the senior center at 563-7773 to register.
Participants needed
Participants are needed for the next phase of the study Malayna Oswald, a student researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is working on a project titled Project TECHY (Training Elders in Communication tecHnology with Young people).
She is looking for participants to take a 15-minute survey about their use of, concerns about and needs regarding technology.
If interested, let your senior center administrator know. Malayna will reach out to you via email if you would like to take the survey online, or she will need your address to send a copy of the survey in the mail if you would like to complete it on paper.
She is concluding the survey shortly, and needs about 50 more participants. It doesn’t take long to complete, and it will assist her greatly with her research.
Painting with Katie
Sign up to attend a physically distanced painting class where persons can take home their own picture of painted flowers on Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center.
All materials needed will be provided. This class is limited to no more than nine to allow for social distancing in the room. All surfaces will be disinfected prior to persons’ arrival and after they leave.
To sign up, call the center at 563-7773. The cost to attend is $20.
Line Dance classes
Line Dance classes initially are scheduled for Fridays starting next month with Aug. 7 as the first session in the big entertainment room at the senior center. Classes will be limited to no more than 10 in attendance.
Call the line dance instructor at (920) 674-6974 for more information and to let her know your interest in attending.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center.
To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices. There currently are almost 70 emails on the list and staff would love to see that reach even more!
Bingo in July
Bingo at the senior center, called “Limit 9 Bingo,” will be held July 29. This bingo game is limited to nine players and participants must make a reservation to play.
There is a $1 cost to play Limit 9 Bingo and all money is given out, plus more from sponsors in prizes.
Movies in July
Movies this month at the center are taking place but limited to nine participants spaced at different tables if not from the same household. To allow for more people to see the movies, staff will play each movie twice. Popcorn will be served.
The films are as follows:
• “Little Women” on Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
In the years following the Civil War, four sisters are brought back together over one of the sister’s illnesses. This film is based on the bestselling novel.
It is rated PG and runs two hours and 15 minutes.
Brat bash
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will hold its annual summertime Brat Bash at the senior center on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be drive up and go only.
No dining will be allowed inside the building. A meal of a brat, chips and soda will cost $5. The senior center welcomes any donations such as soda for the event.
Outside the senior center
The senior center has been very fortunate to have had the volunteer efforts of Sara Orr tending to the parking lot flowerbed. The flowers look absolutely amazing!
There are plenty of places around the outside of the center that could use a little tender-loving care. If interested in rolling up your sleeves and spending some time outdoors helping to make the exterior of the center more inviting, talk with Chris about it today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.