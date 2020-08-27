Sign up for Gentle Chair Yoga, by telephone only, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m.
This class taught by Ivy, will begin Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11:30 a.m. and run for six weeks on Thursdays. Classes will be 45 minutes in length.
There is a limited number of participants that can be part of the class (cap is 18). Due to this limit and possible high demand, center staff are taking reservations by telephone only starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2.
Persons may reserve a spot in the class for themselves or a member of their household only. The cost for the class will be $27.
Note: We will not be accepting in person reservations on Sept. 2, only telephone reservations until Sept. 3, then either/or is an option.
Limit Bingo
Limit bingo will be played Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. A limit of 18 participants at this time will be allowed to play, spread out through the entertainment room and the dining room of the center.
The next remote bingo will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Persons who have played before can use their same sheet for that session; or if you have not played before, can pick up a sheet at the center.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Center closed on Labor Day
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in recognition of Labor Day. The center will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m.
Brewers game
We weren’t able to go to the Milwaukee Brewers games at Miller Park this year, so this is the next best thing for now. We will take reservations up to 9 people to come in to the center and watch the Brew Crew take on the Detroit Tigers Sept. 9 at 12:10 p.m. Come and enjoy a complimentary soda and your own personal pack of peanuts as we cheer them on.
Each person will have their own table, and of those in attendance one lucky person will be selected at random to win a Brewers facemask.
Voting time
It’s voting time for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the senior center.
Voting will be open at the senior center starting Monday, Sept. 14, and ends Friday at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. There are three openings for the board and four candidates in the running.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board is like a “Friends” organization. They provide funds above and beyond what the city budget earmarks for improvements to the center and sponsors its own events from time to time.
Each person can vote once and fill out a ballot at the reception desk at the center. To receive a ballot, simply ask the reception desk volunteer or staff for one.
