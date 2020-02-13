This is your last chance to sign up for Lake of the Torches trip!
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has an overnight trip to the Lake of the Torches hotel and casino in Lac du Flambeau March 15 and 16.
The deadline to turn in Badger High Rollers being used as trip coordinators is Friday, Feb. 21 for hotel reservations. So, the time to sign up is now.
Cost is $99 per person with double occupancy for a room. Come and have some fun on this getaway to the hotel by the lake.
Monroe, New Glarus daytrip
Join us for a daytrip to Monroe and New Glarus on Thursday, April 23, to visit Minhas Brewery and the Red Apple Inn Family Restaurant before an afternoon of shopping in New Glarus.
Cost is $40. Receive a souvenir glass from Minhas and a gift pack. Sign up now for this trip.
Brewers games
Baseball is just around the corner and we have two Brewers games this summer for you at Miller Park. Both games cost $56 and include transportation, tickets and a bottle of water.
Accompany senior center staff May 21 as the Brew Crew takes on the New York Yankees.
The second game is Aug. 13 against the Miami Marlins.
Signup is taking place, so don’t miss this chance to root for the home team. Persons can sign up for either trip over the telephone or stop in the senior center.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through Jefferson County, call Cheryl, at the nutrition site number, at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left and your spot for the meal on the day requested will be made.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be attending four shows in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all tips.
Shows with tickets remaining for 2020 are May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center. Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice. Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10, 2020. Tourists may enjoy nine days of tropical fun including stops at San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego. Cost is $2,479 per person double.
Recent scores
Texas Hold ‘Em: Feb. 6 — First place went to Don Schetter with second place to Lyle Farnsworth.
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Feb. 11 — First, Viola Behm, 61; second, Bill Schopen and Maryette Lutz, 59; fourth, Candi Bugs and Bev Wagner, 55.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Feb. 7 — The Buffalos made it a clean sweep of the Walruses with Larry Whitmore tallying eight hits on the day with support from Brad Dresang with six and Roy Preuninger with five as they won 3-1, 5-1 and 6-2. Dresang drove in five in the winning effort.
Dale Zilisch led the Walruses with five hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Feb. 7 scores — First, Dale Kylmanen, 58; second, Tim Baker, 57; third, Al Gunther, 42; fourth, Rick Dearborn, 41; fifth, Jerry Schuld, Judy Torgerson and Randy Hoeff, 38.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Feb. 6 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,880; second, Dick Snodie, 3,860; third, Keith Marsden, 3,700.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Feb. 3 scores — Glorine Christensen 794 (258, 279, 257), Dale Zilisch 696 (235, 214, 247), Lori Gaber 653 (206, 224, 223), Cora Wahl 602, Sandy Kilroy 582, Terry Bowes 570, Sandy Basich 562 and Mary Zilisch 556.
