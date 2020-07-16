Fort Atkinson seniors can sign up now for a free exercise class on Tuesday mornings, from 9:15 to 10. Space is limited.
The class is led by Claire from Sport & Spine. Call the senior center at 563-7773 to register.
Participants needed
Participants are needed for the next phase of a study. A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults age 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Specifically, she wants to know about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Oswald has finished the telephone interview portion of her research and now is asking for 20 to 30 participants to complete an online or a paper survey, whichever works best for them. Please let the senior center director know if interested in participating, and whether you would like to complete the survey online or on paper.
Respondents then will be contacted by Oswald, who is being supervised by Dr. Jeannine Rowe.
Painting with Katie
Sign up to attend a physically distanced painting class where persons can take home their own picture of painted flowers on Aug. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center.
All materials needed will be provided. This class is limited to no more than nine to allow for social distancing in the room. All surfaces will be disinfected prior to persons’ arrival and after they leave.
To sign up, call the center at 563-7773. The cost to attend is $20.
Line Dance classes
Line Dance classes initially are scheduled for Fridays starting next month with Aug. 7 as the first session in the big entertainment room at the senior center. Classes will be limited to no more than 10 in attendance.
Call the line dance instructor at (920) 674-6974 for more information and to let her know your interest in attending.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices. There currently are almost 70 emails on the list and staff would love to see that reach even more!
Bingo in July
The senior center will have remote play bingo on July 22, and people can come in and get a bingo card sheet to take home to play along. Persons who played bingo on July 8 can use this same bingo sheet for July 22.
Details on how to join the conference call and listen to Chris call the numbers are on the sheet.
Bingo at the senior center called “Limit 9 Bingo” will be played July 29. This bingo game is limited to nine players and persons need to make a reservation to play.
There is no cost to play remote bingo and center staff have Chamber Bucks for prizes. There is a $1 cost to play Limit 9 Bingo and all money is given out plus more in prizes from sponsors.
Movies in July at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center
Movies for July will be taking place but will be limited to 9 participants spaced out at different tables if not from the same household. To allow for more people to see the movies we will play each movie two times.
Now showing
Popcorn will be served!
The films are as follows:
• “Little Women” on Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
In the years following the Civil War, four sisters are brought back together over one of the sister’s illnesses. This film is based on the bestselling novel.
It is rated PG and runs two hours and 15 minutes.
Brat bash
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will hold its annual summertime Brat Bash at the senior center on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be drive up and go only.
No dining will be allowed inside the building. A meal of a brat, chips and soda will cost $5. The senior center welcomes any donations such as soda for the event.
