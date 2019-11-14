Persons are invited to join Ken and Pat Belt on Monday, Nov. 18, as Fort Atkinson seniors embark on another one of their adventures.
Come to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Monday at 12:30 p.m. for a travelogue slideshow featuring Patagonia. This area covers parts of both Chile and Argentina.
Come see some amazing glaciers, mountains and the burial site of some ancient bears. We think you will enjoy the beauty and landscapes of this area. Hope to see you there!
Food prep for the holidays
The holidays are fast approaching! A half-hour presentation on freezing prepared foods and baked goods will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy the holidays with family and friends and less stress this year. Handouts will be provided and reservations are not required.
Bingo Wednesday
Bingo resumes at the center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 12:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Nov. 27, also at 12:30. Treats are provided after Bingo games conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Acrylic painting class
An acrylic painting class will be offered on Friday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required.
All materials are provided and students will create a flower painting by the end of the class. The painting might make a great gift.
The cost is $20. Call the senior center at 563-7773 to reserve a place.
Dancing horses daytrip
The center just put together a trip opportunity to see the dancing horses on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Along with this Christmas show at the Dancing Horses theater in Lake Geneva, attendees also will get to stop at Loren’s Antique and Art Mall in the morning and at The Cheese Box on the way home.
Cost of the trip is $80 which includes transportation, show tickets for the Dancing Horses, meal at the theater, taxes and tips and an exotic bird show. Bus driver tip is not included in the price.
Sign up now. Payment to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is due by Dec. 2.
Foot care
Foot care at the senior center is offered on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Foot care is provided by a registered nurse at a cost of $15.
Participants are asked to bring their own towel. Care is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Senior bus
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday.
When calling for a ride for a day with the bus, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you want to go and what time you need to be there.
The bus can accommodate seven people at a time with rides geared toward older adults.
The senior bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and stay within city limits unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center for people to sign up to attend.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid ride tickets where $6 worth of rides can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Low vision reading magnifier
The senior center has a low vision reading magnifier that anyone can use. Magnify books or magazines to make them easier to see and read.
The magnification machine will produce an image of what you want to see on a computer-size monitor screen that could be as big as one word at a time if desired.
For questions on how to use, ask a staff person at the center.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the Jefferson County nutrition site, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left, and one’s spot for the meal on the day requested will be secured.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes tips.
Shows are as follows: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Virginia Beach Getaway, March 20-26, 2020 — This trip features an Atlantic coastal harvest food tour at a cost of $1,559 per person double. Tour the Mariner’s Museum and Park, spend three nights in beautiful Virginia Beach on the Atlantic Ocean, see Chesapeake Bay and visit a Virginia clam farm, tour the historic Village of Cape Charles and a local winery, take a Virginia food tour and more.
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center. Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice. Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10, 2020. Tourists may enjoy nine days of tropical fun including stops at San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego. Cost is $2,479 per person double.
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Nov. 12 — First place, Bill Schopen, 56; second, Viola Behm and Kay Hartwig, 51; fourth, Roy Preuninger, Elaine Rice and Hilde Carl, 46.
Texas Hold ’Em — Nov. 7 winners were Dale Kuhlow with first and Terry Bowes with second.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Nov. 7 — The Buffalos won a hard-fought series this week by winning the first game 5-3 before falling in game two by a 6-2 score. The Buffalos won game three by a 7-4 final.
Brad Dresang had 10 hits to lead all hitters in the series. Dresang was 10 for 15 overall. Carroll Ehrke and Keith Marsden each had six hits for the day for the Walruses.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come on down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try.
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 7 scores — No Sheepshead was played this week.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 7 scores — First, Marjorie Hannon, 3,710; second, Judy Torgerson, 3,020; third, Roger Gross, 2,720.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Oct. 21 scores — Glorine Christensen 837 (290, 247, 300), Marlene Dianich 626, Lori Gaber 624, Cora Wahl 607, Dale Zilisch 566, Mary Zilisch 565, Kay Falk 554.
