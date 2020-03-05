The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has a knowledgeable computer instructor who comes to the center by appointment on Wednesdays.
He will be at the center again on Wednesday, March 11. Morning appointments are filled first.
From learning the basics of how to use a computer to tips and tricks with your phone such as photo sorting and storing, seniors can get a lot of topics covered and learned by meeting with Ken. One-hour appointments cost $10. Call the senior center to schedule a time at 563-7773.
Greeting card class
Greeting card classes are not only for older adults but persons of any age are invited to attend. Those wishing to express their own creativity are welcome to the Tuesday, March 10 and 24 classes hosted by Cheryl Langlois and held at the senior center.
Classes are held from 9 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m. Card supplies are provided. The cost is $3 per card and participants should supply their own adhesive glue. Register at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center by calling (920) 563-7773.
Monroe and New Glarus daytrip
Join us for a daytrip to Monroe and New Glarus on Thursday, April 23, to go to Minhas Brewery and the Red Apple Inn Family Restaurant before an afternoon of shopping in New Glarus. Cost of the trip is $40.
Receive a souvenir glass from Minhas and a gift pack. Sign up now for this trip opportunity.
Brewers games
Baseball is just around the corner and we have two Brewer games this summer for you to come along with us to Miller Park. Both games cost $56 and include transportation, tickets and a bottle of water.
Join us May 21 as the Brew Crew takes on the New York Yankees. Our second game is Aug. 13 against the Miami Marlins.
Signups are taking place now, so don’t miss your chance to root for the home team. Persons can sign up for either trip over the phone or stop at the senior center.
Mystery auction
Our mystery auction is set for April 18 at 1 p.m. We now are accepting new or gently used items for the auction. This is a live auction, not a silent one.
When donating items for the auction, center staff would appreciate an estimated value of the item.
Large items like bulky furniture pieces will not be accepted as most attendees at the auction would not have the means to take them home that day and storage of such items is difficult.
Mark your calendars now for one of our most fun and unique events of the year!
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through the county, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left and your spot for the meal on the day you request will be made.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all costs including tips.
Shows with tickets remaining for 2020 are May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center.
Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice.
Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
Recent scores
Texas Hold ‘Em: Feb. 27 — First place went to Kay Hartwig with second place going to Bill Bowes.
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): March 3 — First, Kay Hartwig and Dick Snodie, 64; third, Dale Peterson, 59; fourth, Diana Baumann, 56; fifth, Judy Baumann, 54.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): Feb. 28 — The Walruses won two of three. After a game-two win after 13 innings by a 4-3 score, the third game went to the Buffalos 1-0. Bob Mech had nine hits on the day for the Walruses to lead all hitters.
Gale Puerner led the Buffalos with seven hits. Pete Fernelius drove in Dave Reed in the bottom of the 13th for the game-two win.
No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Feb. 28 scores — First, Dave Brown, 65; second, Jerry Schuld, 50; third, Randy Hoefs, 46; fourth, Jon Sveom and Tim Baker, 44; sixth, Sue Kramer, 42.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Feb. 27 scores — First, Joanne Gross, 1,570; second, Marjorie Hannon, 1,500; third, Keith Marsden, 1,460.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. March 2 scores — Glorine Christensen, 802 (268, 266, 268); Dale Zilisch, 761 (257, 247, 257); Lori Gaber, 643; Steve Grimins, 570; Rose Baker, 558.
