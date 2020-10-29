Fort Atkinson Senior Center staff are recognizing our veterans for all they have sacrificed so willingly to keep our great country free.
They are offering area veterans a free meal on Thursday, Nov. 12. This will be a curbside pickup meal.
But veterans need to do a few things first: 1) Call the senior center at (920) 563-7773 to add their name to the free meal list and a spouse’s name if they want a meal as well. A donation of $4 for the spouse, if not a veteran, is recommended.
2) Veterans will need to fill out a registration form to go on file for this meal. This form is good for any other meal they might have through the senior dining program.
If the spouse obtains a meal, they also must fill out a registration form which also is good for any future dining. Veterans may pick up a form at the senior center or obtain one from: https://jeffersonco.seamlessdocs.com/f/curbside
This form is securely submitted to the Senior Dining Program supervisor. The form can be filled out on the day you pick up your meal. Call today, sign a veteran or yourself up for the meal and the veteran will have a chance to win a $25 Chamber Bucks certificate. The deadline to make a reservation is Nov. 10.
Computer assistance
The center has a new volunteer, Tom, who will assist people with computer issues. Tom will be contacted and given one’s telephone number or information to contact them and set an agreed upon time to meet at the center to review the computer issues they are having.
He does not specialize in taking apart and fixing computers but has basic knowledge in understanding computers and finding solutions for common questions persons might have. There will be no cost for these appointments and any donations must be given to the senior center.
To make an appointment with Tom, call the senior center at 563-7773.
The center also welcomes any other volunteers with computer expertise who would like to assist seniors so that someday we can have a pool of volunteers to meet demand. If interested in being a volunteer, contact Chris Nye at the center to let him know of your desire to help.
Curbside meal pickup
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is offering contactless, curbside carryout hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older. The program is through the Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Program.
At this time, due to the COVID pandemic, meals are not able to be served at dining tables inside the senior center but can be served as carryout. To reserve a meal, call or email Kevin Purcell, nutrition site manager, at (920) 728-4756 or KPurcell@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Meals must be ordered by noon at least one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call or email before noon on Friday.
Any senior age 60 or older can participate. Participants need to fill out a one-time Jefferson County Nutrition curbside registration form.
Bingo
In November bingo will be held at the center on Wednesdays, Nov. 4 and 25. Cost to play is $1 and all money collected is given out in prizes.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores of Wii Bowling at the senior center are from Oct. 5 and 12. Series over 550 are included and a 650 or higher have individual game scores listed.
Scores are as follows: Glorine Christensen 816 (279, 279, 258), Dale Zilisch 742 (204, 268, 270), Joanne Gross 667 (258, 226, 183), Marlene Dianich 601, Sandy Basich 592, Mary Zilisch 578, Bunny Brown 573, Sandy Kilroy 566, and Kathy Heffron 558.
‘Painting with Katie’
Seniors can participate in “Painting with Katie” on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Everything one needs is provided for persons to come and paint a picture to take home with them that afternoon.
This month the painting created will feature a cardinal sitting on a branch during winter. This is painting made simple as persons do not have the hassle of bringing paints and brushes, etc. Just show up, and prepare to paint and have fun!
This class costs $20. Facemasks are a requirement and students will be spaced six feet apart. Persons of any artistic ability can participate and have success.
