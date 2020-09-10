The movie “1917” will be showing at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, and at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The film follows two British Army privates during World War I who are asked to deliver a critical message to a battalion of more than 1,600 men that they will be falling into a trap if they proceed with their battle orders. Reserve a spot by calling the senior center at 563-7773. This movie, rated R for war violence, runs one hour and 59 minutes.
Bingo
The center’s next remote bingo will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Persons who previously have played can use their same sheet for that session; those who have not played before can pick up a sheet at the senior center.
Bingo, with up to 18 participants in two big rooms together, will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Sign up now to reserve a spot.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Voting time
It’s voting time for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board at the senior center.
Voting will be open at the senior center starting Monday, Sept. 14, and ends Friday at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. There are three openings for the board and four candidates in the running.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board is like a “Friends” organization. They provide funds above and beyond what the city budget earmarks for improvements to the center and sponsors its own events from time to time.
Each person can vote once and fill out a ballot at the reception desk at the center. To receive a ballot, simply ask the reception desk volunteer or staff for one.
Donuts with the Board
Join us for Donuts with the Board on Friday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. at Barrie Park as we welcome the new board members and allow seniors to meet them while enjoying a free donut and coffee.
Gentle chair yoga
Some openings still are available for the center’s gentle chair yoga class held Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Five weeks remain of this class session.
Cost is $27. Call the senior center to sign up.
