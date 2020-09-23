Fall water hydrant flushing will be conducted on the following dates for the north and south sides of the City of Fort Atkinson.
All areas within the city might be affected during this time. Persons might notice their water pressure varying and potential sediment causing water discoloration.
Residents are urged to observe clarity of their water prior to use. If discoloration appears, run cold tap water until it clears.
Flushing is done as part of routine maintenance and to maintain the integrity of the water system. Motorists should drive carefully around the crews performing maintenance.
Fall hydrant flushing — South side industrial area on Friday, Oct. 2. Flushing will be conducted in the Janesville Avenue area, south of Sixth Street and west of Grove Street.
Fall hydrant flushing — South side of Rock River on Monday, Oct. 5, to Thursday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 a.m.
Fall hydrant flushing — North side of Rock River on Friday, Oct. 9, to Friday, Oct. 16, beginning at 5 a.m.
Directional hydrant flushing — South side of Rock River on Friday, Oct. 16, to Monday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7 a.m.
The Water Quality Report is available at http://bit.ly/2QkKLTi, Dwight Foster Public Library, municipal offices, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce or by calling the city at (920) 563-7760.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.