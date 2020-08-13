Wii bowling at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is being scheduled with physical distancing plans in place.
The expected start date will be Monday, Sept. 14. To express interest in being on this Fall league, which will run through December, call or stop in at the center to let staff know if interested.
Cost to play is $1 per week. Wii bowling uses the Nintendo Wii gaming console with cordless remote controls and is a good game for balance, coordination and socialization.
Remote play Bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 19, will be another session of remote bingo where persons can play along at home over the telephone as staff call bingo. To play pick up a Bingo sheet at the senior center.
Bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. and usually is concluded by 1:30 p.m. There is no cost to play, and winners can pick up prizes from the center after conclusion of the event.
Foot care
Foot care will take place at the senior center on Thursday, Aug. 20, by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must bring and wear a facemask from home or put on a mask that will be available at the center.
The cost is $15 for foot care and seniors should bring their own towel. Foot care is provided by a registered nurse.
To schedule an appointment, call the senior center at (920) 563-7773. Limited time slots still are available.
Brat Bash
Thank you to Brat Bash volunteers and customers. The center’s Brat Bash on Saturday was a great success with lots of positive comments. We actually ran out of brats.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Craft fair canceled
The annual craft fair held at the senior center in November has been canceled for this year due to concerns with the coronavirus and physical distancing. We hope to have the event again in November 2021.
Now showing
The “Next Level” is the latest installment of the “Jumanji” movie series and will be shown on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25. Registration is needed as only nine persons will be allowed to sign up to watch for each showing to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people in the room.
Complimentary chips and/or popcorn will be served to anyone attending. There is no cost to attend movies at the senior center. Call (920) 563-7773 to make a reservation for a movie time or any of the above events today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.