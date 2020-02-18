Every year, Local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 and its Auxiliary of Fort Atkinson sponsors two scholarships. The Patriot’s Pen Scholarship, for grades 6-8 students, is based on a 300- to 400-word essay. The Voice of Democracy Scholarship, for grades 9-12 students, is based on an original essay and a three- to five-minute audio voice presentation of that essay. This year’s students wrote about “What Makes America Great.” The Post and its Auxiliary recently announced this year’s winners: For the Patriot’s Pen — Henry Moore, who attends Crown of Life Christian Academy; and for the Voice of Democracy — Abigal Stine, who attends Fort Atkinson High School. Local winning essayists advance to the district level. Winners there will advance to state level and then to national level. Winners receive a monetary award at each level. Abigal Stine placed second at the district level and will be receiving a monetary award. If the local Patriot’s Pen winner advances to the national level, he or she will receive at least $500 and the first-place winner at national currently wins $5,000 plus an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The Voice of Democracy winners that advance to the national level are awarded a portion of $154,000 with the top scholarship being $30,000. Additionally, all state-level winners receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. and will be honored at the VFW and its Auxiliary at the national convention. It is at this time that the winners will be recognized and given their award.

