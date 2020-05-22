The 29th annual Ernie Pope Art Show in Fort Atkinson will not be canceled in light of the current health crisis.
Instead, the School District of Fort Atkinson Art Education team worked with show sponsors to shift this tradition to an online format this year.
The community is invited to view the show at 1fortart.com for the first-ever virtual display of the art show. Opening on Wednesday, May 27, School District of Fort Atkinson schools each will be represented by 10 student works.
The online platform will recognize all participating artists and awards.
The show proudly is sponsored by Fort Community Credit Union, AC Business Media and Nasco with awards secured through a fund donated to the Fort Community Foundation in memory of Ernie Pope, as well as an award sponsored by Robert Farrell in honor of his mother June. This art exhibit is a means of recognizing outstanding student creativity in artwork from the local schools.
The certificates and monetary awards will be mailed to winners as juried by four local judges. There will be six award categories: the Ernie Pope Award, Gold Awards, Silver Awards, Bronze Awards, the June Farrell award, and Purchase awards. All participating students will receive a participation ribbon and certificate.
The Cygnus Ernie Pope Scholastic Art Awards began 29 years ago. Ernie Pope, who worked for Johnson Hill Press, was a strong supporter of the arts.
Pope believed that Fort Atkinson students had significant artistic talent and he wanted to encourage it. He approached the art teachers at the time and proposed the scholastic art awards.
Sadly, Pope succumbed to cancer, but the show has continued. The awards recently have been granted by a fund set aside in Ernie’s name through the Fort Community Foundation.
Community members, parents, faculty, FCCU and AC Business Media associates and friends all are invited to view and comment on the works at 1fortart.com in support and celebration of these amazing student artists’ creativity and hard work.
