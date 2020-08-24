The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), a professional association of more than 39,000 general dentists dedicated to professional excellence through the pursuit of continuing education, announces that Michael Bender, DDS, MAGD of Fort Atkinson, has earned the 2020 Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition for his commitment to lifelong learning, volunteering his services to communities in need, mentoring associates and new dentists, and participating in organized dentistry.
The Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition (LLSR) is presented only to AGD members who have gone above and beyond earning the association’s highest honor of Mastership. To accomplish this recognition, Dr. Bender completed at least 1,600 hours of continuing dental education in 16 different dental disciplines.
In addition, recipients must complete at least 100 hours of dental-related community/volunteer service. Some of his dental-related community/volunteer service include: County Dental Health Month Coordinator for 33 years, presenter at the Fort Atkinson High School medical occupation class for over 15 years, volunteer dentist at the Wisconsin Dental Association Mission of Mercy events, and volunteer dentist with the Donated Dental Services Program and with the Fort Atkinson Community Dental Clinic.
“Recipients of AGD’s Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition truly exemplify leadership, perseverance and embrace the AGD’s core principles and ideals,” said AGD President Connie L. White, DDS, FAGD. “Dr. Bender is to be commended for his commitment to dentistry. This award symbolizes lifelong learning, leadership, mentorship and the drive for excellence in dentistry.”
Not only is Dr. Bender committed to service in the dental profession, but he also is a true leader in his community. Bender recently was awarded the 2020 Five Avenues of Service award by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
In addition to Rotary, Bender has been president of the Optimist Club and a member of the Jaycees, and is slated to serve as the next president of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. Bender also was recipient of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce 2015 Business Person of the Year Award, and has served that organization as president in 1999, board member for six years, Project LEAD mentor in 2020, Education Committee member, and Chamber Ambassadors member and past president.
Dr. Bender graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1986 and currently practices dentistry in Fort Atkinson at Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental. He and his wife, Donna, have three grown children.
In addition to the AGD, Dr. Bender is a member of the American Dental Association, Wisconsin Dental Association, International Association of Orthodontics, Academy for Sports Dentistry, and Jefferson County Dental Society where he has served as president for four terms.
Since its inception in 2005, only 368 of the AGD’s 39,000 members have received the prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition.
