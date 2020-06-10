The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation recently presented two $22,000 Walter and Louise Buell Merit Scholarships to Fort Atkinson High School graduating seniors, Alexis Dudzek and Kraymer Gladem.
These generous scholarships are available thanks to the kindness of Walter and Louise Buell.
Louise Buell was raised in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. She married Walter Buell of Janesville and moved with him to Chicago where he pursued a successful career in advertising, and she worked for the American Institute of Baking and later became executive manager of the Bakers Club of Chicago.
They loved Fort Atkinson and retained property in the Lake Koshkonong area where they frequently spent weekends. At the time of her death in 1990, Louise Buell was a resident of the Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater.
Having no children of their own, they directed their estate to set up a fund at the Community Foundation to help the children of others. The annual Buell Merit Scholarships for graduating high school seniors, as well as the Buell Graduate Scholarships are their enduring gift to our community.
These two $22,000 Buell Merit Scholarships, which are payable over four years, recognize outstanding scholastic excellence without regard to financial need.
For more information about the Buell Scholarships or about any of the scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, contact the Foundation’s executive director, Sue Hartwick, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
