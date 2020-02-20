JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 47 traffic crashes, which led to no human injuries but resulted in five citations. The tally was dominated by weather-related crashes or runoffs, with 22 reported, and 10 vehicle-deer collisions reported.
Town of Ixonia
A two-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Feb. 15 resulted in a citation to a Watertown driver for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The incident took place on Hustisford Road.
Sofia Jean Stephens, 17, Watertown, was operating a 2012 Subaru Impreza four-door hatchback owned by Sunshine J. Stephens of Watertown when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, a 2019 Toyota four-door car, was operated by Jaime Ann Jaeger, 41, Ixonia, and carrying two additional passengers: Anna M. Jaeger, 10, and Amelia Jaeger, 7, both of Ixonia.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the incident occurred while the Subaru was northbound on Hustisford Road. The driver reportedly first stopped at a stop sign and paused to allow northbound traffic through.
Stephens then pulled the Suburu into oncoming traffic, the report said, stating she did not see the second vehicle, which was westbound on Gopher Hill Road. The Toyota then struck the passenger side of the Subaru.
The Toyota had the right of way, the responding deputy noted.
The Subaru came to rest in the ditch, in the northwest corner of the intersection, after striking a stop sign for southbound traffic on Hustisford Road.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 9 resulted in a citation to a Janesville driver for failure to keep her vehicle under control. The incident took place on State Highway 26 on the overpass over Popp Road.
Stacey Marie Nyhus, 40, was operating a 2004 General Motors Corp. sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.
The crash report states the vehicle was northbound on Highway 26 on the bridge over Popp Road when it began to slide on the icy road surface. It then headed sideways into the ditch and struck the guardrail for southbound traffic, the report noted.
Weather was cited as a factor in the crash.
The incident damaged the ditch and guardrail face, owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 4:19 p.m. Feb. 16 resulted in two citations to Michael W. Ortmann, 57, of Woodtock, Ill., for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for operating with a prohibited alcohol content, first offense.
The incident took place on Blackhawk Island Road. Ortmann was operating a 1998 Mercedes Benz four-door car carrying passenger Jenee Caprice Gesler of Crystal Lake, Ill., 42. Neither driver nor passenger was injured.
According to the report, the vehicle was northbound on Blackhawk Island Road when Ortmann lost control of the car which then entered the east ditch, striking some brush.
The incident damaged ditch-line property and a tree owned by the Town of Koshkonong.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 17 resulted in citations to both of the drivers. The incident occurred at the intersection of County Highway X and Ebenezer Road.
Douglas Allen Dietzel, 66, Watertown, was cited for nonregistration when it was determined that the registration on his vehicle had expired on Nov. 30, 2006.
Meanwhile, Jessie R. Gonzalez, 31, Watertown, received a citation for driving an uninsured vehicle.
Dietzel was operating a 2002 Dodge Caravan van, while Gonzalez was operating a 2003 Chevrolet light pickup truck.
According to the crash report, the van driver was turning south out of a private drive at N8106 County Highway X, heading onto Highway X. Its tires reportedly were spinning as Dietzel tried to gain traction in the snow as he turned west onto Ebenezer Road.
He said he did not see any vehicle lights heading north or south on Highway X.
Meanwhile, the truck was southbound on Highway X when Gonzalez saw the van moving slowly ahead of it and he tried to brake.
Due, in part, to the slippery road surface, the truck could not stop in time to avoid crashing into the van.
Following impact, the van spun off the roadway and into the south ditch of Ebenezer Road, while the truck spun 180 degrees and got stuck in a snowbank on the west side of Highway X.
Gonzalez admitted that he was driving without insurance.
