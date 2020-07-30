Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson wants to make the public aware of changes in its services and facility as everyone deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mission of the Dwight Foster Public Library is to help people achieve their full potential by being a leading resource for information, education, culture and recreation. The library continues to offer a wide variety of physical and digital resources to meet the needs of the community.
The library building is open for browsing, and the friendly staff members are available to assist children and families. For patrons who are not comfortable coming into the library building, staff are continuing to offer a curbside hold pickup service.
For the safety of staff and the community, the Dwight Foster Public Library now will require all patrons to limit their visit to the library to 30 minutes or less and all patrons over the age of 4 to wear a face covering. Staff are asking library users to conduct their business quickly and treat their visit to the library as they would a trip to the grocery store.
As hard as it is, staff are not encouraging collaboration, conversation or lingering at the library at this time. Also, all patrons strongly are encouraged to maintain a safe distance between themselves, staff and other patrons, and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
Persons who have any questions or concerns may contact library director Eric Robinson at (920) 563-7790 or erobinson@fortlibrary.org.
