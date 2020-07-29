The City of Fort Atkinson has an opening to fill an unexpired term expiring May, 2021 on the Dwight Foster Public Library Board and asks that any city residents interested in serving on the board complete the “Citizen Service Information Form” which may be obtained from the city manager’s office, or on the city’s website.
The form can be downloaded by visiting www.fortatkinsonwi.net, clicking on “Your Government” and “Boards and Committees.”
Citizen Service Information forms should be submitted to the city manager, 101 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, or to mtrebatoski@fortatkinsonwi.net no later than Aug. 12.
Persons who have any questions regarding these openings may contact the city manager’s office, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at (920) 563-7760.
