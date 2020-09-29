JEFFERSON — On Sept. 10, 1904, St. Coletta of Wisconsin began its ministry with the arrival of two little girls, Mary Noone and Pearl McCune, to be educated by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi in Jefferson.
The following excerpt is from the personal thesis of Sr. Mary Johnice Flanagan titled “The Development of St. Coletta School for Exceptional Children”: "When September 10, 1904 arrived, everything was in readiness at St. Coletta Institute for Backward Youth, for the first pupils, who were Pearl from Wisconsin and Mary from Missouri."
Pearl remained at St. Coletta until 1908, and Mary lived a fulfilling life in Jefferson until 1958 and is buried in the St. Coletta cemetery.
Fast forward to 2020. St. Coletta of Wisconsin celebrated its 116th birthday with the unveiling of the history wall update (2010-2020). It was a special event depicting the last decade and how St. Coletta remains strongly bonded to the values of the Franciscan Sisters.
His Excellency, Bishop Donald J. Hying graciously greeted a few staff and clients in person and others virtually, saying, “It is a great joy and a blessing to be with all of you today. Good morning, and on behalf of the Diocese of Madison I want to express profound gratitude and thanks for the work that you do because it’s not simply a job, it’s clearly a vocation. It’s a calling. It’s a gift of yourself to build relationships with our brothers and sisters, and form a communion of love, goodness, mercy and of human dignity. St. Coletta’s has always been in the leadership and forefront of that vision.”
After the blessing and unveiling of the history wall, Bishop Hying and staff from the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison joined St. Coletta for a socially distanced traditional Founder’s Day meal of baked potatoes, salt and tea. This meal was what the Sisters had to eat upon arriving by wagon to Jefferson.
Celebrating Mass with Bishop Hying, Father Tom Coyle and the body of believers at St. Coletta was the culmination of the day. Bishop Hying encouraged the St. Coletta family by praying “for all the beautiful people that St. Coletta serves and loves that together we build this community of faith, charity, mercy and peace, and that becomes a model for the world that today, more than ever, needs reconciliation, hope, mercy and forgiveness.”
Ted Behncke, president of St. Coletta of Wisconsin, commented: “the Franciscan values are at the root of what we do. St. Francis said, ‘let us begin, for up until now we have done nothing.’ The (history) walls are just tracks of where we have been. Where we are now is on this blank wall and driving forward.”
St. Coletta is poised to carry forward with its mission of serving others with dignity, respect and compassion just has been done in the last 115 years.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin (serving northern Illinois, and Brookfield, Jefferson and Waukesha) provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges, and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out its mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
If interested in learning more about St. Coletta of Wisconsin, contact Robin Baker, vice president, at (920) 674-8331, rbaker@stcolettawi.org or visit www.stcolettawi.org.
