JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last two days on four traffic crashes with no injuries which resulted in one citation.
The tally also included one vehicle-deer collision and one weather-related runoff caused by snow and ice on the road.
Town of Ixonia
A one vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 14 resulted in a citation to a Delafield driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on County Highway CW westbound, 877 feet west of Ski Slide Road.
William David Cooley, 51, was operating a 2015 Ford F150 light truck when the crash occurred.
The responding deputy's crash report states that the truck was westbound on Highway CW when it left the road to the right and entered the ditch, then continued in the ditch until striking an electric transformer and farm signpost.
Cooley was able to park the vehicle safely off the road in a driveway at W436 Highway CW. No injuries resulted.
The driver reportedly told deputies that he fell asleep at the wheel.
The incident damaged a pole/post owned by James K. Frosch at W4346 County Highway W, Ixonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.