JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last few days on 14 traffic crashes which injured six people and resulted in two citations.
The tally included six weather-related crashes in which icy roads were a factor and six vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 injured three people. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 eastbound, 798 feet west of Langholff Lane.
Thea Maria Nelson, 45, Fort Atkinson — operating a 2005 Buick automobile — received “possible injuries” in the crash and was transported to an area hospital. She was carrying two passengers: Kora Ann Nelson, 16, and Sophia Marie Nelson, 9, both of Fort Atkinson.
Both passengers also received “possible injury” and were trapped in the vehicle. All were transported to the University of Wisconsin-Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the vehicle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12, approaching County Highway A, when Nelson lost control of the vehicle which then crossed into the westbound lane. From there, it reportedly entered the ditch and struck a utility pole owned by Alliant Energies.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 16 injured three people and resulted in two citations to driver Michael Gee Kleinschmidt for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on State Highway 26, .49 mile north of Business Highway 26.
Kleinschmidt, of Kronenwetter, was operating a 2015 Dodge Ram light truck, carrying passenger Amber Rae Luebke, 34, Cambridge. Both he and Luebke received “suspected minor injury” in the crash and were transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Meanwhile, Sharon Lynn Grosenick, 53, Jefferson, was operating a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer. She also received “suspected minor injuries” and was transported to the Fort Atkinson hospital to be checked over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.