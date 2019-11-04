Fort Atkinson Municipal Judge Chuck Frandson, attended a two-day Wisconsin Supreme Court Trial Seminar Oct. 17 and 18 in Pewaukee.
The seminar included a lecture by Wisconsin Department of Justice Attorneys on operating while intoxicated (OWI) trial issues; a session on cognitive bias; a Fourth Amendment review; discussion groups on Evidence
Admissibility, the Rules of Hearsay and Ignition Interlocks; an Ethics lecture and a review of new laws and new cases that will influence future municipal trials as newly published case law.
In total, Judge Frandson has earned credit for more than 300 Continuing Education hours in Wisconsin Supreme Court education programs during his years on the Fort Atkinson Municipal Court bench.
Frandson is a member of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association and serves as a Supreme Court appointee to the Lawyer Review Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.