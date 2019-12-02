Fort Atkinson Municipal Judge Chuck Frandson will seek a new term on the city bench when electors go to the polls in April.
Local candidates must circulate nomination papers during December in order to be placed on the Spring ballot.
Frandson, a former three-term city councilman, served as council president for two years and also served as a citizen appointee to the Parks and Recreation board, the Planning Commission, and Police and Fire Commission.
Frandson has been active in the community for years, having served as a coach and board member for Fort Youth Baseball, past board member and president of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the high school alumni association and its scholarship foundation, member and past president of FACT (Fort Atkinson Community Theatre), organizer and coach of Fort Girls Softball, past board member and president of the church council at Trinity Lutheran Church, board member and treasurer of the Evergreen Cemetery Board, and prior to his retirement, served as president of the Rainbow Hospice Foundation where he spearheaded the $5 million fundraising to construct the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
“During the past 11 years I’ve learned so much while presiding over more than 250 court sessions, dozens of trials and with the hundreds of hours of classroom training I’ve taken through the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Judicial Training programs,” Frandson noted in his announced. “And we’ve worked to make the operation of the court as open and community-friendly as possible. I take particular pride in the efforts we’ve made to reverse the direction of many juveniles who we’ve gotten back into school and on a track to be productive members of the community.
“I hope the community will recognize my years of commitment and the very specific training I’ve completed as the best possible qualifications for their municipal judge,” he added.
