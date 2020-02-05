WHITEWATER — Chase away the winter blues with Young Auditorium's Family Fun Day on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The entire building will be turned into a maximum fun zone with a series of family-friendly activities for children of all ages. Let your kids exercise their bodies and their minds at this free event.
Family Fun Day kicks off with at 1:30 p.m. with a Family Fun Day Open House. With a series of activities designed to stimulate thought and activity, children will have free access to the following activities:
• Fort HealthCare Railyard Obstacle Course System.
• Hands-on activity table: "Nutrition & Movement."
• Giant games and face-painting.
• STEM kits from the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library.
• Collaborative art projects and exploratory play zones.
• Amazing Blender Bike, and more.
At 2 p.m., join Kohl’s Wild Theatre for a free theatrical presentation of Welcome to the Zoo! After a trip to the zoo leads to a mysterious encounter with a wise river turtle, solitary student Skylar Schultz is transformed into a Humboldt penguin, a zebra and a river otter.
With the help of some colorful animals and a caring zookeeper, Skylar learns to overcome his fear of interacting with others. This interactive adventure meets social-emotional learning standards by exploring the connections between zookeepers, animals and young people.
Note: Kohl’s Wild Theatre presentation is a free event, but tickets are required for entry. Limited quantities are available.
The Family Fun Day Open House event is free and open to the public. The Kohl’s Wild Theatre performance also is free, but tickets are required for entry.
To obtain tickets, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, at (262) 472-2222 or visit www.youngauditorium.com.
Event partners helping make Family Fun Day possible are: Fort HealthCare, UW-Whitewater Children’s Center, W3–Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Festival Foods, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library and PremierBank.
