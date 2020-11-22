St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson, will be hosting a free individually boxed Thanksgiving dinner, open to the public, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal will be served in between the church’s two worship services, scheduled for 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
“St. Paul’s Thanksgiving community dinner on Thanksgiving Eve will have a different look this year,” according to the church website.
The meal, which includes turkey and all the trimmings, will be made available to the public and can be picked up curbside, inside the church, or, for those wishing to stay and eat, space will be made available in the church’s fellowship hall, Pastor Dave Ernest said.
Persons entering the church will be required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
For those wishing to stay and eat, limited seating will be available.
Those serving the meal will be wearing masks and gloves, the pastor said.
While the meal is free to the public, a free-will offering will be collected at the meal, the website states.
“This is the third year that we are offering the Thanksgiving meal, and each year we have gotten a little more response,” Ernest said, adding that in previous years the teen group, which sponsors the meal, served around 150 meals. This year, he said, the group is prepping for 200.
Persons with questions are encouraged to call Pastor Ernest at (920) 542-0831 or the church office at (920) 563-2263.
