WHITEWATER — Qualifying taxpayers are invited to receive free tax preparation and electronic filing of 2019 federal and state income tax returns at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic.
This IRS-sponsored program is available for low- and moderate-income taxpayers at no cost, and no appointments are needed.
Clinic hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Clients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, and they should arrive one hour before closing.
The 2020 tax clinic will run from Feb. 1 through April 11; however, it will be closed on March 21, 25 and 28.
The UW-Whitewater VITA clinic is located in room 1001 of Timothy J. Hyland Hall at 809 Starin Road in Whitewater. Parking is available across the street in lot 7.
Lot 7 also is known as the Starin Road lot and contains the Visitor Information and Parking Services building.
On Wednesdays before 6 p.m., stop at the visitor center and request a free parking pass for the tax clinic. Parking permits are not required on Saturdays. Clinic visitors should park in non-metered parking spaces.
The VITA clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting. In addition to providing hands-on experience for graduate and undergraduate accounting students, the free VITA clinic helps residents of Whitewater and surrounding communities.
“We have many long-time clients who return for assistance each spring,” said Robert Meyers, accounting department lecturer and VITA program director. “The opportunity to apply training while working with real people is also an invaluable experience for our students.”
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documentation can be found at http://bit.ly/2O9bgKp. For additional information, email the VITA Site Coordinator at vita@uww.edu or leave a message at (262) 472-5449.
