WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Community Engagement Center is hosting an online community workshop Friday titled “Introduction to Gender Inclusive Language and Pronouns.”
The Webex event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19. There is no charge.
Speaking will be Stephanie Salvic, PhD, who works as the LGBTQ coordinator at UW-Whitewater, where she also teaches Introduction to LGBTQ Studies and Queer Popular Culture.
She said that the landscape for creating a gender-inclusive environment is quickly changing as the words that young people specifically use to name and communicate their genders expands. In a 2017 poll conducted by GLAAD, 12 percent of millennials named their gender beyond the cigender male-female binary.
This 45-minutes- to hour-long workshop will introduce participants to LGBTQ vocabulary and provide background information and platforms to practice using gender-inclusive pronouns.
Join Dr. Salvic’s presentation at: https://uww.webex.com/ec3300/eventcenter/mobile/eventInfoMobile.do?siteurl=uww&confID=163047824274006209&meetingKey=1336145580&backUrl=%2Fmw3300%2Fmeetinglist.do%3Fsiteurl%url%3Duww&t=a&MTID=e8af3097bc6c44d8e23a5449acff1cfd88&rnd=0.690229421162453&isIPADAsMobile=null.
The event number is 133 614 5580 and password is Pronoun1. If you cannot access the above hyperlink, email CEC@uww.edu for the link.
To listen via audio only, dial 1-855-749-4750. The access code is 133 614 5580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.