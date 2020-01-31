WHITEWATER — Hundreds of Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across Whitewater and beyond will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” as they plunge into icy water to raise funds for SOWI athletes Feb. 8 at Cravath Lakefront Park beginning at noon.
The Whitewater Polar Plunge is one of 13 Polar Plunges that take place in cities across Wisconsin in 2020. Money raised in this unique winter tradition helps SOWI athletes compete in games at the state, national and even international level, in addition to helping with health and wellness programs that enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities year-round.
Last year in Whitewater, plungers raised $54,000 for SOWI athletes. Statewide, thousands of brave and generous participants brought in more than $1.3 million.
Although most participants plunge with friends, co-workers, classmates or even solo, the Polar Plunge truly is for everyone. Individuals who want to support the cause but would rather stay warm and on dry land can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge.”
Plungers who raise the minimum $75 will receive the official Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt. Those raising more can earn additional items such as tumblers, towels, sweatshirts or Visa gift cards.
Many dedicated plungers go far beyond the minimum $75 donation requirement. In Whitewater in 2019, the top fundraising team raised more than $5,000.
More than just jumping into frigid waters, this iconic event partners with the City of Whitewater and “Freeze Fest,” and features a chili cook-off, hot chocolate, live DJ, raffles and more. The Polar Plunge, an event enjoyed by all ages, is lucky to have support from the community including the City of Whitewater and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Registration is open at PlungeWI.org. For more information about Special Olympics Wisconsin, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.
Special Olympics Wisconsin is proud to partner with Kwik Trip, Walgreens and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for the 2020 Polar Plunge.
