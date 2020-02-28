CAMBRIDGE — The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library is beginning its 2020 Membership Drive.
The goals of the Friends are:
• to maintain an organization of persons interested in information and libraries;
• to focus public attention on library services, facilities and needs;
• to stimulate gifts of books, magazines and other media, desirable collections, endowments and bequests;
• to help enrich the cultural opportunities available in the community;
• and to otherwise promote public support and fundraising activities for the Cambridge Community Library.
It is through the generosity and continued interest of the community that the library maintains its excellent service to patrons.
The library is not just books! It has a rich offering of educational programs both for children and adults.
Free public computers are available to those who do not have the ability to have a computer or internet at home. Many people come to the library to find materials and information that they otherwise would not have available. There also is a vast selection of DVDs there as well.
The library benefits greatly from the support of the Cambridge Village Board, and the Friends organization is proud to contribute to the cause. There always are expenses that might not have been anticipated or included in a budget. This year alone the Friends was able to fund the purchase of a portable metal cabinet for the children’s department, browsing baskets for patron use, a boom box, a large message board and display stands.
While people may join at any time throughout the year, the membership year runs from April 1 to March 31.
Membership dues are tax deductible as the Friends is a 501©(3) corporation. Dues for 2020 vary based upon donations: Bookworms, $5; Book Readers, $15; Book Lovers, $25; Book Collectors, $50; and Reserve List, $100 and above. Persons who wish to become a Friend may stop in the library and complete a membership form. Memberships also are available via PayPal. Visit the Friends’ website at https://cambridgelibraryfriends.org/ and click on the DONATE button.
