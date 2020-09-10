JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library, Inc. is hosting holiday craft, artisan, author and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Middle and High School, 455 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek.
This event will be part of the second annual Christmas in the Village that will include an event at the Johnson Creek Historical Society and various businesses in the community.
New to this year’s fair will be an author fair. The intention is to have authors sell their books and tell their story. The group plans to have a schedule where each author will be given time to speak about themselves and their books.
Booths at $30 each will be available. Organizers will be selecting exhibitors to ensure that duplication and imbalance will be held to a minimum.
All booths must have product to purchase on site. Those registering by Sept 30 will be given priority.
To obtain an application, email caroljo@tds.net, visit the Friends of the JC Public Library webpage https://www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org/contact/friends-of-the-library , or call (920) 699-3682 and leave a message that includes name and email or street address.
