The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library is a membership group of users and supporters of the Fort Atkinson library. The group is made up of both individual and corporate members who support the mission and the activities of the library throughout the year.
For more than 40 years, these loyal members of the community have donated their time and money in support of the library — and let’s not forget the dozens and dozens of delicious baked goods!
The official written charter of the Friends of the Library reads: “The purpose of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library is to assist the library in meeting community needs, promoting knowledge of and participating in library programs, and to aid in providing funds for special needs.”
Today, a library shares little resemblance to a library of 50 years ago. Libraries are no longer a building where you go just to check out a book or study a reference tome. Today’s libraries are community centers where groups meet; public speakers and entertainers present to audiences; people use computers for a multitude of things; children come to play and socialize; students meet with tutors; movies, books and music can be streamed; people come sit by the fireplace and read papers and magazines — and, yes, you can still check out a book!
Friends of the Library helps support all these programs with funds raised through membership fees and other fundraising activities. Several times a year, the Friends bring in authors and other speakers for the public to enjoy, taking the audience to the four corners of the world or keeping them abreast of the latest issues facing the community. Friends also volunteer to do certain tasks around the library, such as shelf straightening and maintenance, freeing up library staff to do other important duties. Friends also volunteer to staff certain public events, again freeing up the staff.
The year 2020 has been a strange one for the Friends, as well as for the library, due to COVID-19. We have not been able to have any speaker events this year, no after-school programs since March, and we were only able to have one book sale prior to the library shutting down. However, our dedicated volunteers have been back in to straighten shelves since the library reopened, but for the most part, its been a year on hold.
With that in mind, we are announcing that we are extending all 2020 membership through 2021. So regardless when dues are paid in 2020, memberships will run through Dec. 31, 2021.
Tough times like 2020 make public libraries even more critical. With high unemployment, there are more people using library computers to search and apply for jobs. With more children staying at home due to COVID, libraries offer many resources for parents to utilize to help educate and entertain their kids.
If you haven’t checked out the library, you have missed one of Fort’s brightest jewels. If you already love the Dwight Foster Public Library, why not become a Friend?
