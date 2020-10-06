Pictured above left, customers select from a wide variety of literature in many forms at the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library annual fall used book sale Oct. 2 and 3. Everyone was wearing facemasks and observing social distancing. This annual event is held in conjunction with the Jefferson Citywide Rummage Sale. Shown above right, Cindy Baumann, board member for Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, assists a customer with his purchase from the fall book sale.
