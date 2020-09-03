The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson will be holding its annual membership meeting on Thursday Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
It will meet virtually via a Zoom meeting link up due to COVID-19 pandemic room size restrictions.
The agenda will be pared down to just the actual business meeting and there will be no entertainment provided. There will be a president’s report, a library update report, a financial report, and the election of officers for the 2020-21.
If you are interested in attending the meeting, please contact erobinson@fortlibrary.org for a Zoom link. Log into the meeting a few minutes before 7 p.m. so the meeting can be called to order officially at 7.
