The Friends of Rose Lake recently judged entrants’ gardens for this year’s Backyard Wildlife Contest to make their yards more attractive to wildlife.
The group primarily is talking about planting native shrubs, trees and soft-stem plants that will benefit birds and also insects that wildlife experts call pollinators.
And they are not talking about permitting one’s yard just to go wild, but with planning and help from gardening pamphlets, books and owners of gardening centers, persons can create a wildlife garden that is a thrill to behold.
Blodgett Garden Center in Fort Atkinson can offer people much assistance and has a wonderful selection of native plants to get the job done.
For the first time, out of the eight entrants there were three winners for this contest. The judging committee chose the yards of Deborah Kucken, Kaitlin Myren-Celkis, and Ron and Ruth Hake as the winners.
Normally there only is one winner, but using a system of awarding points for a number of items under wildlife food, water, and habitat to raise young and attract pollinators, it really was a tie.
Winners receive a $100 gift certificate with Blodgett’s contributing half of the prize and the Friends of Rose Lake the other half. The winners also have their name placed on a plaque, along with past winners, on permanent display in the Fort Atkinson City Council chambers.
Other entrants receive a coupon worth $25 to be used at Blodgett Garden Center to help purchase native plants for their yards in future contests.
What are these pollinators mentioned above? Permit me to borrow information from a good article recently printed in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
If you want to have butterflies and hummingbirds in your yard, you might to want to add some plants that will attract and support these pollinators and others throughout the season. Adding pollinator plants will benefit the plants in your vegetable garden, they’re great for the environment, and they will provide beautiful and relaxing spaces for you to enjoy.
The article goes on to say now is the time to plant! To do the best job, you need large quantities both of host and nectar plants for all the different pollinators. Some of the best are phlox, monarda, butterfly bush, coneflowers, zinnia, a variety of milkweeds and Joe Pye Weed. You have to draw them in with many of the plants they like.
Now to add birds to this equation, you need food, water and a safe place for raising their young. Free-roaming cats have no place in these yards. They are birds’ worst enemies.
Anyone interested in this type of gardening should stop in Blodgett Garden Center and pick up a contest entry form which has pages of information, including landscaping for birds, attracting butterflies, creating a pollinator garden and plants for bird lovers. Fall of the year is a great time to plant. And with the pandemic problem, wildlife gardening fills the bill.
It sure was a real pleasure to visit the yards of this year’s winners!
Gardening itself has taken off this summer and fits in well with staying at home, avoiding large crowds and just plain staying healthy with exercise and fresh air. Helping wildlife is the bonus!
