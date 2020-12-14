The Fort Atkinson area will have a birding day on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Area residents were told in an article appearing recently in the Daily Jefferson County Union that there will be no Christmas Bird Count, as such this year, due to the COVID-19 virus.
This annual event is sponsored by the National Audubon Society and locally is one of the Friends of Rose Lake’s cooperative activities.
Normally groups of birders go afield in assigned areas, within a 25-mile radius, to count species and numbers of birds seen or heard, and then have a meeting to tally the findings. But, this does not fit the rules of fighting this virus problem.
The Rose Lake Friends thought they could do the next best thing and encourage people to get out of doors for as long as they want, travel where they want in the area,
and travel how they want (automobile is fine). Then, report what they see, especially birds.
Not a birding family? Have the kids just count crows, and keep track of miles driven. Drive to Dorothy Carnes County Park, and just count any birds seen or heard. Assign a family member to keep track of the numbers.
Bundle up and hike by the Haummerson Pond hiking area. Same game with the kids. Get the idea? Just get out!
To report in, you can use the computer and email your results, with your name, to roselakefriends@gmail.com. If you wish, and you keep track of species and numbers, drop your count off in Dick and Carol Wanie’s mailbox at W5920 Lee Drive, Fort Atkinson. You can call the Wanies at (920) 563-6274 if you like.
Our bird feeders are really busy. There might be an “eruption” of some birds from the Arctic and Boreal Forest this year. There is no way of predicting this influx, as it probably is due to lack of their food.
Pine siskins are very numerous at our feeder. They prefer thistle seed or sunflower hearts. I just counted 51 at this writing, give or take a few!
Yesterday morning eight red crossbills lined up for a drink on our heated bird bath. They strictly eat pine, hemlock and spruce seeds with their specialized bills. Poor seed production in Canada?
Ceder waxwings are here in good numbers also ... look for them in trees or shrubs with berry type fruit.
Snowy owls, a tundra species, have showed up in Wisconsin and I recently spotted a dark phase rough-legged hawk, another tundra guy, on top of an electric pole. They hunt by hovering over grasslands to spot lemmings or other rodents ... no trees to spot prey from in the Arctic.
Want a challenge? Try to spot a flicker, bluebird, robin, great blue heron, kingfisher, Wilson’s snipe, odd duck species or a meadowlark.
Where are some hot spots? Anywhere there is open water, no matter how small. (Ditch to recycling area, ditch behind Soup’s On, spring holes near Cold Springs, Carcajou, Bark River Road, Black Hawk Island, Boat Landing road under the bypass bridge, and Bingham’s Point area.)
The name of the game is to have fun. Don’t kid yourself — it is winter and you won’t see many birds. But the inside of the house can get old.
Good birding!
