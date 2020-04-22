An infectious agent, measured in microns, is changing the world in a manner seldom seen before, and maybe never again: the coronavirus.
Confined to our homes, some more optimistic residents still plan for gardening, for this pandemic too shall pass. What goes around comes around, and the days are getting longer, so gardening is in that big plan now.
A friend, who is an early riser, sits by a bay window at first light to welcome the cardinals, who also are early risers. “Goldfinches are getting their yellow,” he muses to himself.
But he quickly is distracted by a pair of ducks, just grey blobs, slicing in near the wood duck nesting box off on the west lot line. One enters … one waits … soon both fly off. Repeating this daily drama, a female wood duck is laying an egg a day to complete her clutch. How cool!
We have a wood duck nesting box also, but it goes begging for renters. However, a screech owl has taken a liking to the box. He peeks at us during the day, as if a nosy fellow. We call him Otis!
A welcome phone call from a friend carries a message of his plans to convert more of his lawn this spring to native prairie plants and shrubs. “The pollinating insects just love them.” He goes on, “We had monarchs and swallow tail butterflies daily last summer!”
What am I getting at here?
The Friends of Rose lake again is having a contest this summer for improving one’s yard for wildlife, meaning mostly pollinating insects and birds.
The group’s members encourage homeowners to plant native plants, shrubs and trees. It can be a delightful, rewarding project and, in our “sea” of corn and soybeans in the countryside, people will be helping pollinators and bird populations as they continue to slide due to loss of habitat.
No property is too small. Wildlife-friendly gardening shows promise for restoring biodiversity in our increasingly urban world. Schools and churches are doing the same. Thus, you too could have a little nook of nature, as the folks mentioned above enjoy.
The contest is open to anyone living in the School District of Fort Atkinson. Persons can pick up a packet of helpful information and an entry form at Blodgett Garden Center.
Yards will be judged the first week in September, with the winner receiving a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Blodgett’s.
Also, the winner’s name will be placed on a plaque located in the Fort Atkinson City Council chambers. All non-winners are given a $25 voucher toward a native plant purchase for the following year.
Yards are judged on one’s work to provide food, water and a place for wildlife to raise their young with protection.
Free-roaming cats probably are the number-one enemies of birds. They cannot be a part of one’s yard. Homeowners do not have to start big. Look the yard over, make a little plan and “Katy bar the door!”
