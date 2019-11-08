The Fort Atkinson Middle School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) mission “is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.”
There are six main business lessons for the entire eighth-grade class on FBLA days throughout the year. The topics will cover: Marketing, Entrepreneur, Banking, Credit, Community Service, and Ethics culminating with the annual Reality Fair in May.
In October, the business topic was marketing and learning about the marketing mix with the 4 “P’s”: product, place, promotion and price. The speakers for the marketing lesson were: Stacy Sherman, Fort HealthCare; Jeffery Anderson, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU); Rochelle Mitchell, PremierBank; and Marissa Weidenfeller, School District of Fort Atkinson.
November’s topic: Entrepreneur. Students will hear from Rochelle Mitchell, PremierBank, about the qualities of being an entrepreneur and then students will complete an activity of what it might take to start their own business.
On Oct. 9, the FAMS Career students participated in local business tours. The goal is to give students a real life-look at career opportunities within the community and to listen and see different types of careers, skills and expectations for an employee.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce organized three local businesses to participate in this event for students and they are: Spacesaver, Green Bay Packaging and Ball Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.